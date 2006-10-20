Cruising Through Life, Inc. Announces Schedule For 2007 Photography LIFEcruise

Washington, DC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/20/2006 --Cruising Through Life Incorporated, a travel service specializing in LIFEcruises, recently announced their new travel itinerary for the 2007 season. The company plans to sail roundtrip from Seattle, WA Alaska, stopping in various port cities along the way.



LIFEcruises are designed around the basic premise of bringing people with similar interests together on a vacation cruise. Unlike other travel services that often do little more than organize a theme cruise, Cruising Through Life sets up professional conferences and specialized courses to offer participants the chance to learn various skills. Company spokesperson Sean Perkins states that this concept sets his company apart from others.



“We base our cruises around the learning process,” he says. “That’s not to say we don’t have fun…we’re very active, however, in promoting a professional environment where people are free to reach their educational goals.”



Bringing Home More than the Average Photograph



For the 2007 cruise, Cruising Through Life has decided to base its theme on photography. Officially called the Picture Perfect Alaska Cruise, passengers will be given the chance to test their skills in an environment that some have called the most spectacular in the world.



“It’s an amazing stretch of scenery that our passengers will see,” says Perkins. “It’s an opportunity that a lot of nature photographers only dream of.”



Passengers will be guided by three professional photographers--Vincent Versace, Moose Peterson, and Dave Cross--in daily hands-on seminars. Topics for the seminars range from basic lens selection and holding techniques to more complicated filter and light differences. Although the conference is designed to give passengers a chance to capture professional-quality photographs, Cruise Through Life officials have also designed several programs to accommodate inexperienced photographers.



“We certainly plan to make everybody feel welcome,” says Perkins. “The mix of skill levels will make each day a sort of forum where ideas will be freely exchanged.”



Mixing Education With Pleasure



Outside of the many conferences available to passengers, Cruising Through Life has designed a number of activities meant to make the cruise just as entertaining as it is educational. Two cocktail meet-and-greets give passengers the chance to meet one another--as well as the three professional photographers aboard. Other amenities found on the ship include 10 restaurants, 14 bars and lounges, fitness and spa facilities, and a first of its kind 4 lane bowling alley.



Passengers also are given the opportunity to leave the ship in several ports to photograph surrounding wildlife areas. Stops in Alaska include Juneau, Ketchikan, Skagway, and Glacier Bay. A stop is also scheduled for Victoria, British Columbia.



Rate information and cruise itineraries can be obtained through the company’s website at www.cruisingthroughlife.com.

