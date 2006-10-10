Ask Questions on StartupNation Radio and Get Startup Tips from The Dippy Chick Company Mompreneur

Birmingham, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/10/2006 --Entrepreneurial experts Jeff and Rich Sloan to answer small business questions, and Christine Hanisco, The Dippy Chick Company Founder, to discuss her success and upcoming "ABC News" coverage



What:

On StartupNation Radio, www.startupnation.com, entrepreneurial experts and authors of "StartupNation-Open for Business" will offer tips to callers.

Also, Christine Hanisco, founder of The Dippy Chick Company, www.dippychick.com, and avid StartupNation Community Member, will discuss her secrets for Mompreneur(R) startup success and her upcoming coverage on ABC News.



Who:

Christine Hanisco is the founder of The Dippy Chick Company, a business that produces and sells gourmet seasonings for dips and spreads and some very popular frosted nuts called "Squirrel Bait." As the mother of two little boys, this successful Momprenuer is tentatively scheduled to appear on ABC News to discuss her growing startup.



When:

Saturday, October 14, 2006

Listen live (radio or online) or call-in 866-557-8278 (7pm-8pm EST/4pm-5pm

PST)

Podcast available at StartupNation Radio, www.startupnation.com/pages/radio,

starting Monday, October 16th.



Why:

Get valuable tips from entrepreneurial experts and StartupNation Radio Hosts Jeff and Rich Sloan, and start your small business now!



Be on the Show and Get Expert Advice for your Startup!

Visit http://www.startupnation.com/pages/radio/index.asp to ask the Sloans your question on the air.

You can also submit your elevator pitch on the StartupNation Radio page on www.startupnation.com (http://www.startupnation.com/pages/radio/index.asp).

If chosen, you'll have the opportunity to promote your new business on the air to a nationwide audience and get valuable advice from the Sloan brothers!



Info.:

For show archives, Podcasts, station listings, and online streaming details, click on "Radio" at StartupNation.com.



Connect with the StartupNation Community to ask questions, talk to the experts and meet fellow entrepreneurs and key contacts:

www.startupnation.com/pages/community/index.asp



About StartupNationR and the Sloan Brothers Founded by Jeff and Rich Sloan, StartupNation is a vibrant community which provides free advice and resources for entrepreneurs who want to start a business. Through StartupNation.com, entrepreneurs access articles, podcasts and seminars as well as connect with mentors and peers through StartupNation's online network. Hosts of the nationally-syndicated StartupNation Radio, the Sloan brothers are successful inventors, experienced entrepreneurs and authors of "StartupNation: Open for Business"

(Doubleday). They've been featured in numerous, international publications and frequently appear on national television.

