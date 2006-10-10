Universal Guardian Launches Cobra StunLight(TM) Consumer Sales

Newport Beach, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/10/2006 --Universal Guardian Holdings, Inc. (OTC Bulletin Board: UGHO), an emerging global leader in non-lethal protection products, integrated transportation and global supply chain security systems and strategic security services to protect against terrorist, criminal and security threats to governments and businesses worldwide, announced today the launch of its Cobra StunLight(TM) consumer sales program through the debut of the Cobra StunLight(TM) ecommerce website (http://www.cobrastunlight.com).



"The introduction of the Cobra StunLight(TM) website is the beginning a new era in consumer personal protection," stated Michael Skellern, Universal's Chief Executive Officer. "We are extremely excited that we can now offer directly to the consumer the same personal protection available to law enforcement and security professionals around world," Mr. Skellern added.



"The ecommerce site is the first step in the roll out of the Cobra StunLight(TM) to the consumer market. Our website works in conjunction with a number of different consumer marketing programs that will be unveiled over the next few months. These marketing initiatives include a Cobra StunLight(TM) infomercial which is currently in the final stages of post-production and scheduled to be aired during the fourth quarter," stated Keith Winsell, Universal's Vice President of Marketing.



"We have received tremendous interest in the Cobra StunLight(TM) from consumers," said Charlie Dey, Universal Guardian's Director of Marketing. "In fact, numerous consumers have indicated that they want to purchase two Cobra StunLights(TM), one for their home and the other for their car," Mr. Dey added.



The Cobra StunLight(TM) is 3-in-1 personal protection device which offers consumers an escalating form of protection through the use of high-intensity LED lights, a physiological deterring laser device, and a patented forward dispensing pepper spray. Previously available only to law enforcement, military and security officials, The Cobra StunLight(TM) is now available for the first time to the general public.



About Universal Guardian Holdings



Universal Guardian Holdings, Inc. (UGHO) and its subsidiaries provide a comprehensive range of security products, systems, and services designed to mitigate terrorist and security threats worldwide. Universal Guardian's global risks mitigation group includes strategic and tactical security services, integrated global supply chain visibility and security systems for government and industry, as well as non-lethal and tactical products for law enforcement, military, professional security and consumer markets. Universal Guardian companies features a wide variety of applications that provide cost-effective, end-to-end solutions and critical security services for government and multi-national businesses from operations on every continent. http://www.UniversalGuardian.com



About Universal Guardian Products



Universal Guardian's Product Group, develops and produces safe and effective non-lethal products and systems that provide law enforcement, military, professional security and consumers with immediate offensive and defensive escalating use-of-force options for several threat environments. The Company's patented Cobra StunLight(TM) "Stops Bad Guys in their Tracks". http://www.CobraStunLight.com



Safe Harbor Statement:



This news release contains certain forward-looking statements pertaining to future anticipated projected plans, performance and developments, as well as other statements relating to future operations and results. Any statements in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be considered to be forward-looking statements. Written words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intends," "goal," "objective," "seek," "attempt," or variations of these or similar words, identify forward-looking statements. These statements by their nature are estimates of future results only and involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in Universal Guardian Holdings, Inc.'s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from expectations. These risks factors include potential customer interest in the sale and delivery of its Total Asset Guardian(TM), SeaPort Guardian(TM), Container Guardian(TM), Explosive Guardian(TM) and SupplyChain Guardian(TM) systems as well as the production and sale of Cobra StunLight(TM) and Riot Defender(TM) and their accessories.



Further information is available on the Company's website: http://www.UniversalGuardian.com



Investor Relations Contact:



Investor Relations

Universal Guardian Holdings, Inc.

4695 MacArthur Court., Suite 300

Newport Beach, CA USA 92626

+ 1 949. 861.8295 ext. 211



Company Contact:

Michael J. Skellern, Chief Executive Officer

Universal Guardian Holdings, Inc.

4695 MacArthur Court, Suite 300

Newport Beach, CA USA 92626

+ 1 949. 861.8295



