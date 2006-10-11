Advanced RSS to HTML Script Released

Hanover, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/11/2006 --A new add on PHP script, RSS2HTML Pro not only dynamically converts RSS feeds to HTML web pages, but also allows webmasters and publishers to build an index of feed items as a separate HTML web page. The advanced features and indexing of feed items makes it easier for website visitors to navigate.



The advanced script was a result of feedback from both website visitors and current rss2html script users. Many webmasters wanted each feed item to have a separate web page, but they wanted to provide visitors an index of the items contained in the feed. The rss2html pro add on script allows for webmasters to dynamically update and create the web pages as items are added to the RSS feed.



Most webmasters understand the potential benefits of making RSS feeds available for viewing in a web browser. FeedForAll's rss2html.php script allows publishers to create webpages that always displays the most current information from the RSS feed, and because the resulting page is pure HTML, it will be in a format friendly to search engine robots. The RSS2HTML Pro script takes this a step further, allowing for a dynamically updated index and web page to be created for each item in the feed.



As with the rss2html script, webmasters can customize the format and look of the web page created from the feed. The RSS feed's contents can easily be integrated into an existing website's theme. The rss2html pro script parses the RSS file, extracts the pertinent information, formats it, and serves it up as regular HTML.



The rss2html.php script runs on any webserver that supports PHP, and it support feeds in the RSS 2.0, .93, .92, .91, or .90 format. Additional details can be found at http://www.feedforall.com/rss2html-pro.htm



The new rss2html.php script is available from NotePage, Inc., makers of the popular RSS feed creation software, FeedForAll. FeedForAll's software enables webmaster to create, edit, manage and publish RSS feeds.



The RSS2HTML Pro script joins five other scripts in the RSS Scripts directory. Access to the scripts directory is freely available to all registered users of FeedForAll and FeedForAll Mac, or a subscription to the scripts directory can be purchased for $ 29.95.



A subscription grants users access to all of the RSS scripts, which can be used to publish and manipulate RSS feeds. Current scripts contained in the directory include: SQL2RSS, RSS Cache, FutureRSS, rss2html pro and RSSmesh. The SQL2RSS script allows for rss feeds to be dynamically created from a MySQL database. The RSS Cache script module expedites the retrieval and conversion of RSS feeds into html web pages. The FutureRSS script enables webmasters to prepare content for their RSS feeds in advance, and have it automatically appear at the desired date and time. The RSSmesh script allows for multiple RSS feeds to be merged into a single RSS feed. All of the scripts dynamically manipulate the RSS feeds in realtime, so no periodic maintenance is required.



About NotePage, Inc.

NotePage, Inc. is a Hanover, Massachusetts company specializing in communication software solutions. They market (1) FeedForAll, a windows desktop RSS feed and podcast editing tool (2) FeedForAll Mac, a Mac desktop RSS feed and podcast creation tool (3) rss2html.php a script for converting RSS feeds to html web pages. (4) RSS Scripts Directory, a directory of PHP scripts to manage RSS fees. (5) PageGate, a network paging and SMS gateway that allows for text or SMS messages to be sent via a number of interfaces, and (6) NotePager Pro, a desktop application that sends messages to pagers, cellular phones, and PIMs.

