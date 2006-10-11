RAM Technologies Named Sponsor of AHIP Business Forum

Fort Washington, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/11/2006 --RAM Technologies, Inc., a leading developer of claims management software solutions for the payer segment of the healthcare industry announced that it will be a sponsor of the upcoming AHIP Business Forum 2006. The event features an impressive line-up of business and health care leaders focusing on Health Insurance, Consumerism, Technology and Financial Services. This year’s Business Forum will be held November 6th – 8th at the Sheraton Hotel and Towers in New York, New York.



The Business Forum presented by America’s Health Insurance Plans (AHIP) will address new opportunities in the consumer directed marketplace for health insurers and financial services organizations. In addition, the Forum will also cover the effects of new technologies on the way we do business as well as the challenges presented by Health Savings Accounts and other consumer directed products.



“RAM Technologies is pleased to support this leading industry event,” says Robert Tulio, President of RAM Technologies, “the work performed by AHIP benefits the entire nation as we address the issues of rising costs and increased consumerism related to healthcare administration and delivery.”



In addition to sponsoring the Forum, RAM Technologies will also be facilitating a Breakfast Session entitled “Technology Innovations for Administering HSAs: Real-time Claim Processing for Consumer-Directed Health Care.” Mr. Tulio will be the presenter for this session in which he will share his expertise on consumer-directed products and the technology being developed to support them.



About America’s Health Insurance Plans (AHIP)

AHIP is the national association representing nearly 1,300 member companies providing health insurance coverage to more than 200 million Americans. Their member companies offer medical expense insurance, long-term care insurance, disability income insurance, dental insurance, supplemental insurance, stop-loss insurance and reinsurance to consumers, employers, and public purchasers. Their goal is to provide a unified voice for the health care financing industry, to expand access to high quality, cost effective health care to all Americans, and to ensure Americans’ financial security through robust insurance markets, product flexibility and innovation, and an abundance of consumer choice. For more information on America’s Health Insurance Plans visit www.ahip.org



About RAM Technologies

RAM Technologies is a leading provider of administrative solutions for health plans and other health care organizations. For over 25 years RAM Technologies has established a solid record of supplying superior system solutions to a wide range of health plans serving the Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, HMO, Consumer-Driven, Commercial and Federal Health Programs. With the implementation of advanced technologies, RAM has helped clients streamline business processes, improve customer service and reduce total cost of ownership. Dedicated to the healthcare industry, RAM Technologies’ software solutions include HEALTHsuite and eHealthsuite, fully adaptable rules-based solutions. Based in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania you can contact RAM Technologies at (877) 654-8810 or on the web at www.ramtechnologiesinc.com

