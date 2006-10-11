Secure Backup to SFTP and FTP SSL/TLS Servers - Keep Your Data in a Safe Place

Moscow, Russia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/11/2006 --SoftOptima LLC announces the release of Backup Premium 2.5 – backup software for secure backup of important user data. The new version introduces a special security feature that is almost unique among backup software for Windows – ability to backup on SFTP and FTP SSL/TLS servers. This feature is especially useful for business users who have high requirements on the security of storing and transferring data.



Recently the safety and reliability of the data transfer process have been becoming more and more important. That is why the specially designed protocols SFTP and FTP SSL/TLS are so widespread: they provide a high degree of security for the data transferred via Internet. At the moment Backup Premium is one of a few backup utilities that offer the possibility to backup user data using SFTP and FTP SSL/TLS and thus allow to substantially increase the safety of the backup process.



Besides the support of the secure protocols Backup Premium has a number of useful features, which make it advantageous in many other situations:



- Backup to password protected network drives

- Blowfish encryption

- Small backup size with ZIP compression

- Timestamps backup (allow to keep N last snaps of your backup set)

- Flexible backup scheduler

- Registry backup (stored like .reg file)

- Email notification about backup results



Also there are some additional features like the backup of all important files from Windows profile, programs Microsoft Outlook, Outlook Express and ICQ; running certain programs before or after backup sessions; the possibility to work with network drives under different accounts. With all these it is however easy to configure the backup process and to adjust it to particular needs of a single user or a whole company. Apart from this, Backup Premium has an ergonomically correct user interface and a high-quality graphic solution that make the work with the program simple and yet pleasant.



Pricing and Availability: The fully functional Backup Premium 2.5 trial version is available for 30-day evaluation period. Registration costs only $39 for a single user license. Volume discounts are available.



Contact Information: If you have any questions, would like to request editor’s copy, want to inquire about special prices for volume buyers/software resellers, or have a business proposal, please contact Ivan Shuvalov, Marketing Director, marketing@backup-premium.com.



Product Page: http://www.backup-premium.com

Screenshots and graphics: http://www.backup-premium.com/press.shtml

Download: http://www.backup-premium.com/backuppremium25.exe

