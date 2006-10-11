InetServices Introduces Dual-Core Dedicated and Managed Servers

Natick, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/11/2006 --InetServices, a provider of dedicated servers, managed servers, and colocation services for small-to-medium size businesses, announced it is expanding its server offerings to include the new Dell PowerEdge 1950 and PowerEdge 2950 powered by Intel’s latest Dual-Core processor technology.



As a result from recent customer feedback, the InetServices has begun offering two new Dual-Core Dedicated and Managed Server offerings focused to provide greater performance for those customers with process intensive applications. These new servers provide next-generation performance by doubling the computing power available to each processor socket and reducing memory latency for enhanced application operation. “We see our customer’s data bases and applications requiring more and more processing power,” said Kevin Soendker, Chief Operating Officer. “Therefore, we want to offer them the most powerful and reliable servers on the market.”



The new Dual-Core Server packages are the Premium Plus; Dedicated Server starting at $259/mo or Managed Server starting at $309/mo and the Ultimate Plus; Dedicated Server starting at $389/mo or the Managed Server starting at $439/mo.



About InetServices:

InetServices is a fast growing hosting service provider which offers a full compliment of services including Dedicated Servers, Managed Servers, Managed Colocation, and much more. The company focus is small and mid-sized businesses that require high reliability, security, and 24 / 7 support, but don't have the budget of a large enterprise. InetServices offer a variety of web hosting, dedicated servers, and managed colocation packages to choose from with plenty of features and options designed around meeting your specific needs. For more information, visit www.inetservices.com or call 800-545-4194.



