The New SRS Audio Sandbox Creates the Ultimate Surround Sound Audio Experience for Music, Movie, Video and Game on the PC

Santa Ana, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/12/2006 --SRS Labs (SRSL), a leading provider of surround sound, audio and voice technologies, today announced the launch of the new SRS Audio Sandbox(TM) (SAS) for the PC. The SAS software delivers compelling surround sound to consumers who are seeking enhanced audio while experiencing any music, movie, or video game content on their PC.



The SRS Audio Sandbox software was designed recognizing audio has become more important to consumers as many people use their PC for entertainment, both at home and on the road. With the SAS, users can customize their audio experience with the option to select the preferred SRS Labs patented technology base upon content (i.e. music, movie, video or game), or choose from an array of music presets in the sandbox (i.e. rock music, classical, jazz, country, etc.). There is also an easy-to-use interface which allows users to further personalize their acoustic preferences with multiple settings for different playback environments (headphones, desktop, laptop and monitor speakers). Coupled with these features is a sleek spectrometer interface design that displays energizing sonic-like pulses when playing audio.



The software restores the clarity of vocals and high-frequency sounds that otherwise can sound "muffled" because of data loss caused by compression in audio formats. The SRS Audio Sandbox also widens the optimal listening area by expanding the audio field in both the horizontal and vertical planes and uses SRS patented psychoacoustic technologies to make the ear perceive maximum bass without distorting or overdriving computer speakers and headphones. With a center control feature, users can perfect the balance of sound by using a virtual "zoom" lens to dynamically extract and position the dialog in the foreground or background of the audio mix.



The SRS Audio Sandbox allows users to take advantage of surround content regardless of their speaker arrangement and ensures that sound quality will not be diminished by the physical limits of speakers or low-quality sound cards. For users that have a 5.1 or 6.1 surround sound configuration, the SAS creates true multichannel surround sound from any audio source, including stereo and mono. Conversely, for those computer setups commonly using only two speakers, the SAS takes multichannel content and uses a virtualizer to place phantom speakers around the room, providing a realistic and enjoyable surround sound experience.



"SRS Labs is dedicated to introducing complete, customizable surround sound audio to strengthen PC users' multimedia experience," said Tom Yuen, Chairman and CEO, SRS Labs. "As the popularity of PCs as entertainment devices increases, so does the demand for enhanced audio to ensure the best experience. With the SRS Audio Sandbox, consumers receive the highest quality audio experience at an extremely reasonable cost."



The SRS Audio Sandbox comes with a free trial period, which can be easily converted to a permanent registration upon trial completion. It is available at www.srslabs.com/sas and other leading download websites. After the trial, the software cost is $19.95.



About SRS Labs, Inc.



SRS Labs develops advanced audio and communications technology that optimizes and improves the listening experience through techniques based on the latest research into the human auditory system. With over 600 million products shipped worldwide, SRS Labs is a leader in audio. Incorporated in products ranging from HDTVs and mobile phones to PCs and automotive entertainment, SRS Labs audio and speech signal processing provides the best possible sound on every form factor and in every environment. SRS Labs surround sound solutions enable the professional broadcast and recording industries with high-performance production, back-haul, storage, and transmission capability. SRS Labs supports manufacturers worldwide with offices in the US, China, Europe, Japan, Korea and Taiwan.



