Cool Male Voices Made Available on Screaming Bee Web Site

Middleton, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/12/2006 --Screaming Bee LLC announces the release of a new product, Male Voices, an audio add-on for the award-winning product MorphVOX Voice Changer. The new software module contains six natural sounding Male voices. The Screaming Bee Web site provides more information on this audio component and access to a free download.



“We've had quite a few request from gamers for this MorphVOX add-on,” explains Mark Ramirez, CEO for Screaming Bee. “Male Voices will definitely be a popular product with a number of our role-playing customers.”



Male Voices uses the some of latest vocal filters and algorithms in MorphVOX to create realistic vocal modifications. It is especially designed for use in online games and audio instant messaging. Users can now sound like any one of six Male voices, from a gravelly-sounding tough guy to a pencil-necked nerd.



This plug-and-play add-on can be downloaded from the Screaming Bee Web site and easily installed. Users immediately use these voices online and in game. Further information on the Male Voices audio component can be found here: http://www.screamingbee.com/product/MaleVoices.aspx .



Screaming Bee has come out with many new Fantasy and Science Fiction product add-ons based on user input from players in online games such as World of Warcraft, GuildWars, Dungeons & Dragons Online, and Eve Online. These accessories provide users with many new game-relevant voices and sound effects. Add-ons are free and can be downloaded from Screaming Bee.



MorphVOX is currently being used by thousands of online gamers around the world to change their voice. Players can now speak like their character, whether they choose to sound like the opposite gender, an enormous troll or a tiny pixie.



About Screaming Bee LLC – Provider of voice software and solutions for online games and messenger-related applications. For more information regarding our products, including MorphVOX, please visit our site at http://www.screamingbee.com

