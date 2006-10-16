Web Hosting Company in India Offers Special Discount to Resellers With Commitment to Donate 10% to CRY

Calcutta, West Bengal, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/16/2006 --Ebizindia (www.ebizindia.com), a web hosting company in India today committed to donate 10% of the proceeds from sales of its hosting reseller special package comprising of 1 GB space with web based reseller control panel, unlimited domains, unlimited email accounts, unlimited databases and upto 25 GB traffic per month.



"I have deep appreciation for the work that CRY (Child Relief and You) has been doing for the children in India. I announced this special offer to contribute a sizeable sum to the CRY fund while offering an incredible 40% discount to prospective web hosting resellers," reported Arun Agrawal, owner of Ebizindia.



The reseller can recover his investment with the sale of just a few retail packages, leaving him with a sizeable profit. This hosting package includes very powerful features and the anti-spam and anti-virus features, available at zero cost, are very attractive to those seeking to use the hosting for their organisation email. Some leading national and international level companies are using this hosting for years to their entire satisfaction.



The deal includes full hands-on training at Calcutta in the operation of the web based control panel. "I have added several



ebooks on various topics ranging from business success to personal development as a limited time bonus," added Arun.



Visit http://www.ebizindia.com/hsp to learn more details.



For additional information and placing order, contact:

Arun Agrawal

+91-98310-27107



About Ebizindia:

Ebizindia is an Internet marketing firm and offers services including web hosting, web designing and search engine promotion to businesses in Calcutta and and all over India, USA and UK.



Ebizindia

9, Lal Bazaar Street,

Mercantile Building

Block E, 1st floor

Calcutta (Kolkata) 700001

http://www.ebizindia.com/hsp

