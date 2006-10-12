Ilink Systems Hires Brandon Fix As Vice President of Sales and Business Development

Bellevue, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/12/2006 --iLink Systems Inc. has appointed Brandon Fix as Vice President, Sales and Business Development, to be based out of their corporate office at Bellevue, WA.



Announcing the appointment, Sree Balaji, CEO, iLink Systems said, “In addition to providing impetus to our business development efforts, Brandon shall also play a key role in streamlining our focus and building strong long-term strategy to enable us to meet the demanding targets we have set ourselves. Brandon comes with a strong entrepreneurial background in managing sales, business development, marketing and technical development and shall seamlessly merge with our organizational DNA and culture of striving for perfection”



Brandon Fix has over 10 years of experience including several in decision making capacities at both startup and established companies. Prior to joining iLink, he held Director level positions in technology sales focusing on F500 organizations. He was the Founder and President & CEO of Donation Depot and an Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Clubs of America (Lakewood, WA, Pierce Co.)



About iLink Systems



iLink Systems is an end to end software solutions provider with core capabilities in enterprise application development and integration, eMarketing and creative services. iLink focuses on providing software development solutions to the non-profit, healthcare, real estate, insurance, government and online retail verticals. iLink has served clients like Cingular, HP, Hitachi, National Guard, AARP and Arthritis Foundation. As a Microsoft Gold Partner and Vendor, iLink is positioned among the top Microsoft based solution providers. iLink operates from its offices in Seattle WA, Fairfax VA and Chennai, India.

