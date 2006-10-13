Flapdaddy.com Social Network and Online Community Launches – Features Talent Contest With Million Dollar Prize

Austin, TX and New York, NY-- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/13/2006 --Flapdaddy Productions, Inc. a Media Company operating Flapdaddy.com an online community and social networking web site which offers customizable personalized web pages, video, audio, and communications features targeting individuals with talents to share, today announced the launch of Flapdaddy.com and a million dollar talent contest.



Flapdaddy.com, a social network and online community, allows users to easily personalize web pages, without any programming knowledge, to create their own social network, share videos, audio, images, and text with other users - free. Individuals can, through a premium offering, enter contests for cash and prizes, and then invite other users to rate their content, encourage others to view it and be eligible for periodic prizes and an annual grand prize which is projected to be worth up to $1 million in cash, services and prizes.



With easy to use drag and drop personal web page lay-out tools, importation of buddy and e-mail lists, blogs, forums, user groups, video and audio upload and download features, users will easily share their talents, comments, opinions, and experiences with their online friends.



Premium users, who enter into the talent contest, will be able to promote themselves and friends world-wide to compete for cash and prizes worth up to $1 million. Premium users can easily upload their own videos of their performances including; music, bands, animation, video shorts, or any other talent, send invitations for viewing and voting to friends and virtually market themselves to internet users throughout the world. Personal talent, group talent, faux talent, Musicians, Comedians, Actors, anyone with talent can participate.



Flapdaddy.com features a real-time broadcast for semi-final and grand finale stages of the contests. Individual contest winners will be selected by their popularity as tabulated by the users viewing and rating the videos. Complete contest rules and terms and conditions are available on the web site.



Do you think you are the next breaking rock star, rapper, dancer, video producer, animation or claymation artist, lip synch or karaoke star? Who’s your Flapdaddy?



About Flapdaddy Productions, Inc.

Flapdaddy Productions, Inc. and the web site Flapdaddy.com were conceived in 2003 with development beginning in early 2006. Flapdaddy Productions, Inc. is a media company with online and offline interests. The company’s initial web site, Flapdaddy.com, is a social network and online community enabling people of diverse interests and geography to communicate with one another and share, judge and experience videos, audio, images and communications.



The basic services are free for everyone with premium services available for users wishing to enter talent based contests with other users as the judges.

