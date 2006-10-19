Intellias Announces Intent to Participate in Ukrainian Outsourcing Forum 2006

Lviv, Ukrain -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/19/2006 --Targeting on further development of Ukrainian software development and IT outsourcing market, Ukrainian Hi-Tech Initiative together with PR Kvadrat are going to organize Ukrainian Outsourcing Forum 2006. The previous Forum experience being successful, the organizers have decided to broaden the agenda, incorporating in the schedule the variety of IT events, namely the Conference itself, Exhibition, Ukrainian IT Matchmaking Event’2006 as well as Round Table Discussions.



The forum subjects are perfectly matching the overall IT interest of Intellias. In particular, the Forum Program foresees coverage of highly relevant issues: Ukrainian business environment, outsourcing market trends and marketing strategies planning. The topic of utmost current importance, development trends of software companies, is outlined as a special point of reporting and discussion.



Finally, the practical dimension of the Forum would be framed in Ukrainian IT Matchmaking Event 2006, enabling business meetings, company presentations and initiating business relationships. Beyond any doubt, the B2B meetings with foreign participants will broaden the horizons of Ukrainian software development sphere in general and the participating companies in particular. Having considerable experience in business presentations and negotiations, Intellias is intending to initiate mutually beneficial contacts with business partners.



About Intellias Ltd.

Intellias is a software development company with its Development Office in Lviv (Western Ukraine) and Sales & Marketing division in Zürich (Switzerland). The company specializes in Internet/Intranet Applications, Distributed Systems, MS Windows Applications as well as Embedded Systems.



From the outset of its market presence, Intellias has completed more than 160 projects worldwide, featured with excellence of technical expertise and reliability of partnership models. Over the years, Intellias maintains its orientation towards German-speaking market, tailoring region- and industry specific software services.



http://www.intellias.com



About Ukrainian Hi-Tech Initiative

Ukrainian Hi-Tech Initiative is an alliance of leading Ukrainian Outsourcing and BPO Services providers. The company works in close cooperation with major half of Ukrainian Software Development companies and companies providing BPO Services.



http://www.hi-tech.org.ua



About PR KVADRAT

Since 1991 "PR KVADRAT" is one of the first real players on the Ukrainian market of event management and PR, with portfolio including more than 80 real cases, 20 large-scale and highly tailored events, PR and BTL actions.



http://www.pr2.com.ua

