20-Year Real Estate Veteran Publishes New e-Book to Help For Sale By Owners

Thousand Oaks, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/13/2006 --A 20-year veteran of the real estate industry has released an exciting new e-book to help homeowners successfully complete For Sale By Owner (FSBO) transactions instead of hiring a Realtor®. The downloadable manual, entitled “FSBO: You CAN Do It,” is the ultimate guide for homeowners interested in selling solo, according to author David McNaught.



“FSBO: You CAN Do It” can help the average person sell their house without paying thousands of dollars in commissions to a real estate agent,” said McNaught, a California-based licensed real estate broker and appraiser. “If they follow my step-by-step process, they will be able to present their house for sale better than 90 percent of the agents out there would do for them,” he added.



McNaught’s 150-page manual is packed full of information that everyone should know to effectively sell their own home. The book—available with a money-back guarantee at www.fsboyoucandoit.com —touches on everything from getting ready for selling and setting an asking price to advertising/promoting and negotiating. “FSBO: You CAN Do It” offers a wealth of insight, such as:



The very first question you must ask yourself before putting your house up for sale.

How to do the math to see if the FSBO strategy will indeed put you ahead in the end.

3 things to do to create instant curb appeal.

What 24 disclosures you must make to prospective buyers.

What 9 questions to ask prospective buyers.

How to definitely secure a sale in a down market.

Why you should never give up possession of the house until after closing—unless you actually like losing tens of thousands of dollars.



Additionally, “FSBO: You CAN Do It” comes with a number of valuable bonuses:



FSBOagenda™ software for tracking all the aspects of the sale through to closing.

Interactive checklists to help with preparing for the sale, home showings and moving.

A pre-formatted template to help sellers design their own professional flyers.

A password protected area containing specially researched links that every FSBO will need.



“I have used all the knowledge I have gained in the past 20 years, including agent insider-tricks and tips, to put the FSBO on a par with just about any real estate agent,” McNaught said. “Actually, some of the techniques that I recommend are not done by most agents.”



In addition to the book, McNaught also recently launched an informative online resource at www.REinfo4me.com. The Website—which does not solicit agent referrals—is designed to educate the public about all aspects of real estate, especially FSBO and first-time buyers/sellers. The site covers a wide range of important topics, including how to choose an agent, home warranties and inspections, mortgages and credit scores.



McNaught’s motivation for producing the Website and e-book is simple: “I feel that the Website and e-book allow me to give back somewhat for all the successful years I have spent as a Realtor®,” he said.



The release of McNaught’s new e-book comes at a time when a significant number of home sellers are opting to take the FSBO plunge. Last year, 13 percent of all sellers chose the FSBO route, according to the National Association of 2005 Profile of Home Buyers and Sellers. Resources such as McNaught’s e-book and Website make it easier for FSBOs to achieve success.



For more information about McNaught’s Website and e-book, please visit www.REinfo4me.com and www.fsboyoucandoit.com . Or contact David McNaught at (805) 497-0307/info@fsboyoucandoit.com

