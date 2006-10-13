Bridgestar Releases Expanded “Guide to Navigating the Hiring Process” for Nonprofit Organizations

Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/13/2006 --Bridgestar, a nonprofit initiative of the Bridgespan Group dedicated to attracting, connecting and supporting senior leaders for the sector, announced today an updated version of its comprehensive “Guide to Navigating the Hiring Process,” now available online at www.bridgestar.org.



Designed to help nonprofits recruit the senior executives who are most qualified for positions as well as most likely to fit the organizations’ missions and cultures, the 29-page guide is based on the collective 65 years of experience in the recruiting field (both for-profit and nonprofit) of Bridgestar’s talent-matching team as well as input from the organization’s membership. The expanded version includes in-depth sections on defining needs and the search process, developing the candidate pool, screening and interviewing candidates, finalizing the choice, and managing the transition.



“When he spoke at a Bridgestar event about what ultimately became ‘Good to Great and the Social Sectors,’ Jim Collins said that the journey to great nonprofit organizations starts with finding and attracting the right people. The updated version of our ‘Guide to Navigating the Hiring Process’ provides best practices on developing and implementing a thoughtful hiring strategy, ensuring that the process runs smoothly, and helping create the right match between an organization’s needs and the people potentially interested in the position. By following the guide, which has been one of our most popular offerings, nonprofit organizations will better understand the process and execute effectively on it,” said David Simms, Managing Partner, Bridgestar.



The “Guide to Navigating the Hiring Process” is being distributed via the October issue of Bridgestar’s monthly newsletter, “Leadership Matters.” Each month “Leadership Matters” picks a different theme designed as a conversation about how to build and sustain effective nonprofit organizations. Previous issues have offered articles on the pending leadership deficit facing the nonprofit sector, the role of the nonprofit CFO, and best practices in performance reviews. “Leadership Matters” is available to all Bridgestar members or, for a complimentary subscription, please email subscribe@bridgestar.org. The newsletter is part of Bridgestar’s robust portfolio of offerings that include talent matching, networking (both in-person events and online), and access to content (including a Chief Operating Officer LISTSERV® that grew out of the need of nonprofit COOs to connect and share their questions and ideas).



Filled with charts, checklists, and templates, the “Guide to Navigating the Hiring Process” is organized in a step-by-step process, taking organizations from the decision to hire through to extending an offer, even to managing the transition once the candidate becomes an employee. Content includes:



Defining needs and the search process

How do you begin the process of hiring for your position? This section of the hiring toolkit provides questions to help you scope the position and write a well-constructed job description.



Developing the candidate pool

How do you develop an appropriate and diverse panel of candidates? This section discusses how to identify and reach out to networks that will help you develop an appropriately deep candidate pool.



Screening and interviewing candidates

How do you evaluate applicants? This section guides you through the process of screening resumes and interviewing candidates, with tips on topics ranging from managing a rush of applications to planning a successful interview.



Finalizing the choice

How do you close your search with a successful candidate? This section walks you through the process of checking references, extending and negotiating an offer, and saying no to those you did not choose.



Managing the transition

How do you prepare your new hire for success? This section helps you think through how to integrate your new hire into the organization to ensure a smooth transition.



The current issue of “Leadership Matters” is available at:

http://www.bridgestar.org/Resources/Newsletters/2006/October2006.aspx.



About Bridgestar

Bridgestar, an initiative of the Bridgespan Group, is a nonprofit organization providing talent-matching services, content, and tools designed to help organizations build strong leadership teams and individuals pursue career paths as nonprofit leaders. Bridgestar’s goal is to attract, connect, and support senior talent, leading to greater organizational effectiveness and social impact.

