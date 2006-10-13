No Down Payment Commercial Loan 100% Financing

Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/13/2006 --400Bankers.com is launching 100% LTV Commercial Loan Program for loans from $100,000 to $10 Million. The group found a lender who will provide 100% financing for commercial real estate and business acquisitions to borrowers with the assistance of the collateral enhancement loan program. Lending group will also fund commercial real estate and business refinances up to 90% LTV with unlimited cash out.





