NorthSeas Introduces Powerful E-mail Archiving Appliances and a Streamlined Brand

Ottawa, ON, Canada -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/13/2006 --NorthSeas AMT (NorthSeas), a pioneer in e-mail archiving appliances, today launched its upgraded product line with faster processing, more memory, and additional onboard index storage. Along with a new hardware platform, the company also announced that the entire NorthSeas product family will now use the company’s original product moniker, “NorthSeas Guard E/N” (pronounced “guardian”), the name for which NorthSeas products are best known.



Each NorthSeas Guard E/N model is differentiated by the number of users licensed to use it and the capacity of message-records on its onboard index. The basic NorthSeas Guard E/N licenses up to 500 users and has an 80 million message index capacity. The NorthSeas Guard E/N Pro supports up to 1,000 users and 300 million messages while the NorthSeas Guard E/N Enterprise supports 2,500 users and 400 million messages. Organizations with more than 2,500 users can deploy multiple units linked together, using NorthSeas’ unique database synchronization feature.



Each of the NorthSeas appliances is now based on a common robust 1U appliance chassis. The NorthSeas Guard E/N replaces the table-top appliance of the same name, while the Pro and the Enterprise models replace the two configurations of the company’s earlier 1U appliance called the NorthSeas Gal E/N. Organizations with less than 100 users can still purchase the NorthSeas Small Business Guard E/N, an e-mail archiving appliance based on the company’s original table-top hardware platform.



“Our new hardware adds power and scalability to the NorthSeas e-mail archiving product line-up, while our brand is enhanced by more streamlined name recognition,” says Stephen Spence, CEO and President of NorthSeas. “Both of these are essential as we strive with the help of our loyal channel partners to becoming the industry de facto standard.”



NorthSeas will soon be releasing its latest firmware. In addition to faster searching performance, Version 3.0 will also offer many new features including LDAP and iSCSI support, as well as providing users with the convenience of e-mail access and basic mail-server functionality (e.g., compose, reply-to and forward) even while the corporate mail-server is unavailable.



About NorthSeas AMT

NorthSeas was founded in 2003 on the principle that business critical information management solutions do not need to be complicated and expensive. The company is emerging as a leading e-mail management vendor by providing simple, open, affordable and effective e-mail archiving solutions. NorthSeas technology is vendor-neutral, Appliance Simple, and uses standard network file storage for its message repository. NorthSeas has formal distribution agreements in place in sixteen countries in Europe, Asia, Africa and North America. www.NorthSeasAMT.com.



For more information:

NorthSeas AMT

Toll Free: 1-888-591-1045 x35

communications@northseasamt.com

www.NorthSeasAMT.com









