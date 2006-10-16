Integrate File Patching / Updating into your own Application

Moscow, Russia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/16/2006 --AgenSoft Inc., provider of software solutions for IT developers, announces the release of DF SDK v1.0 for Windows 98/Me/NT/2000/XP/2003.



DF SDK is a Software development kit which provides an effective approach of creating patches and updates for files of any type and size, and integrating of the patch applying and/or building process directly into you own software product(s). Unlike other available products, DF SDK does not simply create incremental updates and re-package files, but analyzes each file at the byte level and builds the difference for updating the target file on the end-user's system.



Using DF SDK you can effectively accomplish the following tasks:

- Software updating/patching to ensure your end-users always have the latest version of your software product;

- Differential data backup for effective backup data storage in a reliable yet space-saving way;

- Version control for reliable yet efficient control under versions of your files (of any type).



DF SDK does not deal with any specific data structures, it operates with files as a binary data, and thus designed to work well on files of any type including executables, libraries, data files and others. DF SDK can be used to build a compact byte-level difference for two binary files with the following reconstruction of the new version file(s) using an old file and the result difference file on the target machine.



Available as a standard dynamic link library (DLL), DF SDK can be used almost with any Windows development language. The DF SDK API is designed to be simple enough to integrate it into your existing products/solutions, and to provide a high-grade of performance and flexibility. DF SDK comes with sample programs, and includes examples whick can simplify patch creation and applying.



The size of your files, database or document doesn’t matter - only difference between versions does!



DF SDK uses advanced byte-level differencing technologies. These algorithms were created by leading specialists in the field of applied mathematics. Implementation of these algorithms used in DF SDK was carried out by experienced programmers that have seniority in the IT-industry of 10 years and more.



Free download of the demo version and flexible license options are available at http://www.agensoft.com.

