Dynamic HTML WYSIWYG Editor; create your web site in minutes!

Illasi, Verona - Italy -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/13/2006 --Hexagora software has released v. 3.2 of Dynamic HTML Editor, a powerful HTML (WEB page) Editor that permits you to create your site in a WYSIWYG (What You See Is What You Get) environment using both CSS or tabled layouts.



Dynamic HTML Editor's design emphasizes simplicity and ease of use. You'll find that you can create great looking websites almost instantly with virtually no learning curve!



Major features



100% WYSIWYG, no need to know HTML/XHTML code

Simply play with your mouse and create pages compatible with all browsers (W3C compliant code)!



No need for other software

You can edit and rotate/resize images, apply 55+ effects, create shapes, apply stencils to images, manage transparency, create stylesheets, slide shows, publish your site to the internet in a click



Reuse your work

You can import pre-made HTML pages into Dynamic HTML Editor in a very simple way!



Templates

Dynamic HTML Editor includes quality templates and there is a section in this site where you can find some other



Multilanguage support

What about working with your native language?



Dynamic Web Page Creation

You can create beautiful menus, rollover-rollclick effects, play/stop music, launch javascript functions and much more!



Dynamic HTML Editor costs 44.90 EUR (about 56 USD) and is available from http://www.dynamic-html-editor.com



Evaluation Copy and Screenshots Available on http://www.dynamic-html-editor.com