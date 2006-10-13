NTI Introduces XTENDEX™ DVI Extender via CAT5

Aurora, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/13/2006 --Network Technologies Inc announces the addition of the XTENDEX™ DVI Extender via CAT5 to its popular line of extenders. The DVI Extender transmits single link digital DVI video up to 150 feet away from a DVI source using two CAT5/5e/6 cables. Each video extender consists of a local unit that connects to a DVI source and also supplies video to a local monitor, and a remote unit that connects to a monitor.



The extender transmits crisp and clear 1024x768 resolution at 150 feet; higher resolutions up to 1920x1200 are supported at shorter distances. It only requires one power supply to power both the local and remote units.



Available for immediate sale, the XTENDEX™ DVI Extender via CAT5 costs $575 each.



NTI units connect between computers and peripherals, are easy to use, and require no special tools or software for immediate operation. Customer satisfaction is supported with a one-year warranty on all parts and labor and a 30-day satisfaction guarantee. Additional information about the XTENDEX™ DVI Extender via CAT5 can be accessed at www.networktechinc.com/cat5-dvi.html. Responsive customer service and technical support are also available to assist with product selection and user questions (800-742-8324, fax 330-562-1999, email sales@ntigo.com).



