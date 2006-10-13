Learn How to Reach Ethnic Audiences for Startup Success on StartupNation Radio

Birmingham, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/13/2006 --Ben Sun of Community Connect to discuss startup tips for targeting various, ethnic audiences on StartupNation Radio October 21st



What:

On StartupNation Radio, Ben Sun of Community Connect, www.communityconnect.com, will share his secrets for reaching targeted, ethnic audiences for small business success.



Who:

Ben Sun is the founder of Community Connect, the largest provider of online communities for ethnic and niche audiences serving more than 16 million members across three sites AsianAvenue.com, BlackPlanet.com and MiGente.com.



When:

Saturday, October 21, 2006

Listen live (radio or online) or call-in 866-557-8278 (7pm-8pm EST/4pm-5pm PST)



Podcast available at StartupNation Radio, www.startupnation.com/pages/radio, starting Monday, October 23rd.



Why:

Get valuable tips from entrepreneurial experts and StartupNation Radio Hosts Jeff and Rich Sloan, and start your small business now!



Be on the Show and Get Expert Advice for your Startup!

Visit http://www.startupnation.com/pages/radio/index.asp to ask the Sloans your question on the air.



You can also submit your elevator pitch on the StartupNation Radio page on www.startupnation.com (http://www.startupnation.com/pages/radio/index.asp).



If chosen, you'll have the opportunity to promote your new business on the air to a nationwide audience and get valuable advice from the Sloan brothers!



Info.:

For show archives, Podcasts, station listings, and online streaming details, click on "Radio" at StartupNation.com.



Connect with the StartupNation Community to ask questions, talk to the experts and meet fellow entrepreneurs and key contacts:

www.startupnation.com/pages/community/index.asp



Questions or Comments: info@startupnation.com



About StartupNationR and the Sloan Brothers Founded by Jeff and Rich Sloan, StartupNation is a vibrant community which provides free advice and resources for entrepreneurs who want to start a business. Through StartupNation.com, entrepreneurs access articles, podcasts and seminars as well as connect with mentors and peers through StartupNation's online network. Hosts of the nationally-syndicated StartupNation Radio, the Sloan brothers are successful inventors, experienced entrepreneurs and authors of "StartupNation: Open for Business"

(Doubleday). They've been featured in numerous, international publications and frequently appear on national television.



Media Contact: Melanie Rembrandt, melanie@startupnation.com, 248.540.9660 ext. 333

