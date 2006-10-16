TshirtFreaks.com Says Funny T-Shirts Are Serious Business

Chandler, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/16/2006 --TshirtFreaks.com, a producer and retailer of funny t-shirts, has developed a unique approach to doing business. The company is using various marketing strategies to make a serious business out of selling funny t-shirts online. They utilize peer networking sites, affiliate marketing and online voting technology to enhance the company's sales, marketing, distribution and research & development.



“One of the hottest trends among young adults on the Internet today is the rapid growth of peer networks like MySpace.com,” says Mike Jones, spokesperson for TshirtFreaks.com. “We have tapped into this popular online activity as a way of communicating directly with our target audience of 18-35 year olds.” By advertising their funny t-shirts on peer networks, and by setting up their own company profile on the sites, TshirtFreaks.com has the opportunity to develop customer relationships that are built on common interests, real time feedback and interaction with their target audience.



In addition to peer network sites, TshirtFreaks.com has developed an affiliate marketing program to help with the distribution and promotion of their funny t-shirts. The basic premise of their affiliate program is to offer anyone who refers customers to TshirtFtreaks.com a percentage of the sale, or a commission. To take it one step further, TshirtFreaks.com also pays commissions to sub-affiliates, or an affiliate that was recruited by another affiliate that refers a customer to the website.



The true genius behind TshirtFreaks.com’s business plan is that it provides users with the ability to vote on their favorite funny t-shirts. In doing so, TshirtFrreaks.com designers know which potential shirts are worth producing, and the business development team is able to provide hard data to retail stores regarding what products are hot and what products are not according to feedback from their target audience.



TshirtFreaks.com is a funny t-shirt company that provides young adults, and adults that are young at heart, an opportunity to uniquely and humorously express themselves through reasonably priced apparel. TshirtFreaks.com is a subsidiary of TshirtCircus.com and is based in Phoenix, AZ.



Tout Media (www.toutmedia.com) is a behavioral marketing firm that specializes in helping clients develop and maintain meaningful customer relationships by leveraging consumer behaviors and new marketing opportunities through today’s technology.



