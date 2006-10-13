New Industrial Magnets and Magnetic Equipment Directory Swells To Thousands Of Offerings

Westborough, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/13/2006 --The human edited industrial supply directory and international b2b portal, Worldwide Industrial Marketplace, today announced its recent launch of a specialized buying guide focusing on the supply and promotion of industrial magnets and magnetic equipment.



The directory includes thousands of offerings from manufacturers, exporters, distributors and wholesalers of industrial and construction related magnets. Including suppliers that primarily serve the United States, Canada, Germany, Italy, United Kingdom, India, China, South Africa and Australia.



The types of magnets available in the directory include flexible, cobalt, high temperature, die cut, hand magnets, electrometric, electromagnets, grate, custom made magnets, high energy, flexible, neodymium, flexible extruded, electro, permanent, core type, extruded, floor sweeping, gel, ndfeb and canister magnets.



Other types of magnets available in the directory include biomedical, sensor, lifting, aircraft, cast, sphere, holding, blarc, ceramic, actuator, bonded magnets, automation, craft, rare earth, electric, alnico, coated, neodymium, switch, compression bonded, vcm, alloy magnets, custom neodymium, super, conveyor, ferrite, samarium cobalt, alnico and automotive magnets.



The new directory can be reached on the Web at, http://www.WorldwideIndustrialMarketplace.com/directory/magnets_magnetic_equipment.html



"The directory includes a selected variety of magnets as well as magnetic equipment required by engineers, technical professionals, manufacturers, construction firms and other others," says Frank Wallace, Business Director and foreign operations manager of Worldwide Industrial Marketplace.



According to Wallace, previous editions of the directory was first published in 2003 and included mostly magnetic equipment products such as hand tools, drills, flow meters, machinery, electrical equipment, shielding, tape, industrial motors, signs, ballast, card strips, flux, bearings, printers, electronic boards, sensors, separators and other products with magnetic features.



