The International Food Safety & Quality Network Announce GMP / HACCP Training Products for the Food Packaging Industry

Lancashire, England, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/16/2006 --There is increasing demand from food customers for their suppliers to have in place a sound product safety program based on HACCP principals; far from being a burden on the business an effective product safety program can be an excellent tool for providing safer packaging products, meaningful improvements, a safer and healthier workplace, satisfied customers and improved competitiveness.



Success of the product safety program relies heavily on the commitment of all staff and ultimately employees can make or break the program. However, developing employee commitment is not easy and can only be achieved by promoting employees understanding of the need for the product safety program and by making clear their personal responsibilities for helping to make it work.



The IFSQN.com GMP / HACCP training products provide an informative and practical approach that help to develop employees understanding and the rich graphics and plain language they use ensures the course content is communicated effectively.



Suitable for educating current staff and for training new employees during the new employee orientation process the training products include self paced, on demand learning CD-Rom’s, Booklets and Posters and will be useful to the following industries.



- Primary and secondary food packaging plants

- Corrugated Manufacturers

- Plastic Packagers

- Label Manufacturers

- Flexible Packagers



The training products cover the following topics:



- Foreign Body Contamination

- Chemical Contamination

- Bacterial Contamination

- Personal Hygiene Do’s

- Personal Hygiene Don’ts

- Cleaning / Sanitation

- Hazard Identification and control



Free samples and demonstrations are available on request from www.ifsqn.com.

