VIP To Do List Line v2.5 Release - New Tools for Task Tracking

Odessa, Ukraine -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/24/2006 --VIP Quality Software releases new version of VIP Simple To Do List, VIP Organizer and VIP Team To Do List. “Version 2.5 features new task filtration system, new tools for task management within and between databases and improved interface usability”.



New Filter panel allows tracking tasks by their title, priority, status, completion, assignment, due date, etc. Copy/Paste and Duplicate features let users quickly add tasks and move tasks all over the database or between various databases.



Additionally, new version enables users to do the following in a one click: change status of a selected group of Tasks, set filter on any category and sub-category by double-click, copy the database file while application is open, etc.



PRICING AND AVAILABILITY

VIP Simple To Do List costs $29.95 (USD) for a single-user license. VIP Organizer v2.5 costs $64.95 (USD) for a single-user license. VIP Team To Do List v2.5 costs $99.95 (USD) for a single-user license. All products are compatible with Windows 98/ME/XP/2000. Registered customers are entitled to upgrade to v2.5 for FREE. A 30-day trial version of the program is available for FREE at: http://www.vip-qualitysoft.com/download/



ABOUT VIP QUALITY SOFTWARE LINE

At present VIP Quality Software productivity line consists of VIP Simple To Do List, VIP Organizer, VIP Team To Do List and the new product - VIP Task Manager. These programs provide users with productivity tools ranging from individual to corporate needs.



ABOUT VIP QUALITY SOFTWARE

VIP Quality Software is a privately held company, founded in March 2004 and headquartered in Odessa, Ukraine. The company specializes in development of task management, time management, project management and human resource management software. Its products are well-known in more than 50 countries of the world.

