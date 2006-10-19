Image Chicago Magazine Raises the Bar for Chicago Publications Featuring Janet Jackson As Their Cover Model

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/19/2006 --IMAGE Chicago Magazine is proud to announce Janet Jackson as the cover model of the October Issue. Jackson is a legendary singer, dancer, producer and actress who usually only graces the covers of national publications. IMAGE Chicago Magazine is privileged to include a full feature article spanning six pages total along with candid photos. The October issue also has Brit-based platinum rock band, the Editors, and Grammy award winning Johnta Austin showcased.



The October issue of Image Chicago Magazine has raised the bar for Chicago entertainment and fashion magazines by scoring such huge international celebrities.



“To have Janet Jackson on the cover of our magazine is a tremendous milestone that we are very proud of. We will continue to pride ourselves on producing quality products and services, and continue to build our relationships around the world.” Said Paul Sorkin, C.O.O of IMAGE Nationwide Companies and publisher of IMAGE Chicago Magazine.



