RFMS Releases Measure Mobile Software

Tuscaloosa, AL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/19/2006 --RFMS announces the release of Measure Mobile. Measure Mobile is an innovative drawing tool that defines room dimensions, room names, and material to be used in a flooring installation. The software has been designed to quickly draw onsite and gather the data necessary for the core software package, RFMS Measure, to complete the estimate. Those who measure onsite or anyone who must confirm measurements onsite from plans that have already been bid can immediately benefit from utilizing Measure Mobile.



Because Measure Mobile is installed on a Pocket PC, flooring professionals are no longer forced to take a laptop or tablet pc onsite for drawing purposes. Instead, after using Measure Mobile on the Pocket PC, you simply return to the office and complete the estimate in RFMS Measure.



Benefits

In our increasingly competitive environment, flooring professionals must stay abreast of the bottom line enhancing tools and technologies that are available to them. Employing Measure Mobile increases the accuracy and speed of drawing rooms or areas for any size floor covering job. At an entry level price of $199.00 (plus the cost of a Pocket PC and RFMS Measure), this technology can be obtained and implemented with a comparatively small investment of time and money. This will allow the flooring dealer to become instantly more profitable and competitive in the marketplace. Measure Mobile may also be used along with the Leica Disto A6 Bluetooth laser measuring device for even more measuring accuracy and speed.



Founded in 1984, Resource & Financial Management Systems, Inc. (RFMS, Inc.) is a leading business management software provider in the floor covering industry. The company offers a wide range of products and services designed to increase the productivity and profitability of floor covering dealers in the US, Australia, Canada and Europe.



For more information, press only:

Maria Cauchon, Media Services Director, 800-701-7367, ext. 3711, maria@rfms.com



For more information on RFMS Measure Mobile or RFMS Software:

http://www.rfmsmeasure.com

http://www.rfms.com

