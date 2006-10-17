New Social Networking Website Targetting Minorities Puts up Stiff Competition While Raising Controversy

Grand Rapids, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/17/2006 --MinoritySpace.com, launched September 2006, has joined a controversial battle with other Social Networking websites (such as MySpace), yet targeting a unique audience.



MinoritySpace.com is a social networking website tailored to, but not just for, Minorities. The content is built around African Americans and other ethnicities. The creators, Casey Danford and Steve Eilers, claim the website was made so minority users can leave the over-populated, advertisement intensive websites like MySpace and join a smaller, closer community over at MinoritySpace.com. The creators made it clear that the launch of this website is not to separate race, but to unite races. They also stress that any race is welcome to join MinoritySpace.com.



“It’s faster, it’s less buggy, and not to mention unique," said Steve Eilers, VP of Operations, MinoritySpace.com. "Why not join something better?" Steve added.



MinoritySpace.com has been open nearly three weeks and has drawn hundreds of users and traffic to the website. With this growth, the creators claim that with exponential growth like other social networking websites, this diverse community does have a chance to make it big. Steve Added, “If the website makes it big, a big portion of the profits will be donated to minority charities and organizations, where it belongs.”



MinoritySpace.com is the first social networking website created to unite minorities in a structured, safe environment. It is totally free and open to anyone. Some of its features include blogging, photo and video charging, forums, and classified ads.



Casey Danford, President, MinoritySpace.com said “There’s other things going on locally in every city, like Black and Hispanic organizations and clubs; we wanted a way to connect all these organizations worldwide using the power of the Internet”.

