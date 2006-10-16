Gilbane Boston Keynote Panel to Debate the Future of Content Management

Cambridge, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/16/2006 --The Gilbane Group and Lighthouse Seminars today announced the opening keynote panel for the 3rd Annual Gilbane Boston Conference will take place November 28th – 30th, 8:30am, at The Westin Copley Place in Boston, Massachusetts. The dynamic keynote panel “The Future of Content Management Technologies & Solutions” will be moderated by Frank Gilbane, CEO, Gilbane Group, Inc. panelists include: Jared Spataro, Senior Product Manager, Microsoft Office Servers, Information Worker PMG, Microsoft; David Nelson-Gal, Senior Vice President, Engineering, Interwoven; Detlef Kamps, President, RedDot Solutions and Jim Howard, CEO, CrownPeak.



The Gilbane Conference opens each of its events with a panel of content technology and market experts that is completely interactive (i.e., no presentations). The experts include industry analysts, consultants, enterprise IT and business senior managers, and technologists. This year’s Boston conference has a cross section of different categories of content technology vendors, including a large ECM vendor, a mid-tier second generation vendor, a hosted CM vendor, and an infrastructure supplier. Each of these types of vendor could provide some, or all, of an organization’s content and information management needs, but how do you decide which? Which of these approaches point towards the future and which will be legacy approaches? Do they complement each other or compete? What do they have in common? What do each of these technology experts think the future of content management and content-oriented applications will look like? This will prove to be a lively and educational debate!



This annual event brings together thought leaders and practitioners to provide attendees with actionable advice, techniques, best practices, and case studies to help successfully implement content technologies critical to their businesses. The topics to be covered in-depth in the conference program will include:



• Web Content Management (WCM)

• Enterprise Content Management (ECM)

• Collaboration, Enterprise Wikis & Blogs

• Enterprise Search & Information Access Applications

• Enterprise Digital Rights Management (eDRM)

• Automated Publishing



The event includes:



• 34 sessions and panel discussions

• 4 pre-conference tutorials

• Technology demonstration area with more than 50 of the leading vendors

• Special events

• Co-located with the Content Management Professionals Association (CM Pros) Fall Summit



“We have once again built a program anchored by a cross-section of industry thought leaders that provides independent analysis and balanced market perspectives that can’t be found at any other event,” said Frank Gilbane, Conference Chair. "We are focused on hosting an educational conference that includes everything IT Strategists and project teams need to know in a hype-free environment that offers insights into existing and upcoming technologies necessary to implement content-oriented applications.”



About The Gilbane Group

Gilbane Group, Inc. serves the content management community with publications, conferences and consulting services. The Gilbane Group administers the Content Technology Works™ program disseminating best practices with partners Software AG (TECdax:SOW), Sun Microsystems (NASDAQ:SUNW), Artesia Digital Media, a Division of Open Text, Astoria Software, ClearStory Systems (OTCBB:INSS), Context Media (Oracle, NASDAQ: ORCL), Convera (NASDAQ:CNVR), IBM (NYSE:IBM), Idiom, Mark Logic, omtool (NASDAQ:OMTL), Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX), SDL International (London Stock Exchange:SDL), Vasont Systems, Vignette (NASDAQ:VGN), and WebSideStory (NASDAQ:WSSI). http://gilbane.com



About Lighthouse Seminars

Lighthouse Seminars' events cover information technologies and “content technologies” in particular. These include content management of all types, digital asset management, document management, web content management, enterprise portals, enterprise search, web and multi-channel publishing, electronic forms, authoring, content and information integration, information architecture, and e-catalogs. http://www.lighthouseseminars.com

