IncCMS Technology Team Announces Open Plugin Specifications for Php Based Web Site Engines

Voronezh, Russia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/17/2006 --The IncCMS Technology Team today announced new solutions for web site engine plugins that will allow web developers to offer richer web development experiences, helping to maintain innovation and standards on the Net.



The new plugin technologies are implemented currently in a new web site engine IncCMS Core and will be implemented in web site engines developed by the other companies that are supporting this initiative.



Web site engine plugins are php scripts those web site engines use to display any content that the engines themselves don't know how to display.



It is important to note that there are literally thousands of php scripts available on the Internet now. Web site developers expend considerable time and resources in finding and troubleshooting solutions to install third party scripts to own web sites.



"This initiative will significantly reduce complexity and cost of using php scripts" commented Andrew Revvo, IncCMS Technology Team Leader.



If you have any questions, would like to request editor's copy of IncCMS Enterprise Edition or have a business proposal, please contact Andrew Revvo at andrew@revvo.com



The IncCMS Technology Team website is http://www.inccms.com/



The IncCMS Open Technology specifications can be found at http://www.inccms.com/technology/



The IncCMS Core Free Edition can be free downloaded from http://www.inccms.com/core/

