Appledoodle Delights Vegans

Milton, DE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/19/2006 --Bella's Cookies of Milton added a new vegan cookie to their lineup this week. The "Appledoodle" is Bella's adaptation of the ever popular snickerdoodle. Increased demand of Bella's vegan breakfast cookies prompted the company to expand its vegan offerings; the "Appledoodle" is the companies 1st vegan, non-breakfast option.



They’re called “Vegan Signatures” and they’re a category of Bella’s Cookies made to be identical to their dairy & hen based counterparts, but without using those two common cookie ingredients. “The breakfast cookies are very popular with both vegans and non-vegans, and the widespread acceptance of those cookies prompted us to expand our vegan offerings," said Mark Leishear (Director of Sales & Marketing for Bella's Cookies). The vegan diet restricts any products derived from animals (eggs, milk, cheese, ice cream, etc.) & so cookies must be made using no eggs or dairy (butter or milk). "It takes a lot of ingredient understanding & experimentation to make a great tasting vegan cookie," said Leishear "but when you get it right, they're amazing… and you can’t tell the difference." The Appledoodle is made with a vegan butter (comprised of expeller pressed canola & palm fruit oils), organic evaporated cane juice & has a smackering of apple.



In the special story tradition that has made their "Signature Cookies" stand out, the Appledoodle also carries it's own fictional tale; synergistic to it's cookie tag. “Harmony Hill” is a farm owned by little Juliana Bellamina. She takes impeccable care of her animal friends and reaps the rewards of a farm filled with happiness & music (you’ll even sing a little song in the story). The story is posted on Bella's Cookies website, www.BellasCookies.com. Appledoodle’s are sold through both BellasCookies.com and select locations in double pack form (2 - 3.25 cookies in each bag); retailing for $4.00. A complete listing of retail locations may also be found online.



Bella’s Cookies plans to release additional vegan options to their “Vegan Signatures: collection very soon. “We tested a few of these cookies at this year’s Historic Lewes Farmer’s Market and the response was spectacular, so you’ll definitely see a Vegan Champion Chunk & Choco-Bomb,” said Leishear.



Bella's Cookies is Delaware's 1st All Natural & Organic Cookie Company specializing in the aforementioned as well as Vegan & Holiday Cookies. Cookies can be ordered online at www.BellasCookies.com or can be purchased at various retail locations throughout Delaware & Maryland. They can be reached by phone at 302-684-8152.

