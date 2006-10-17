Life insurance quotes for Term 10 or Term 20 policies with individual or joint coverage available online at www.kanetix.ca

Toronto, Ontario, Canada -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/17/2006 --Today, kanetix (www.kanetix.ca), Canada's insurance marketplace, announced the availability of instant, online quotes through www.kanetix.ca/term-life-insurance for single or joint coverage Term 10 and Term 20 life insurance policies.



“kanetix believes in providing easy-to-use and informative online tools for consumers to shop for their insurance quotes,” explains Gregory Ellis, Co-founder of kanetix. “So in order to help everyone – whether single or in a relationship – get and compare accurate life insurance quotes, we introduced Canadian shoppers to a service that provides the option to choose between single coverage or joint coverage to best suit their current lifestyle.”



With single and joint coverage options available for quoting online through kanetix’s Term Life Insurance quote comparison tool, Canadians with different life insurance requirements and budgets can find the life insurance product that meets all their needs. Whether a person is looking for a single or joint life insurance policy valued at $50,000 or $2 million dollars, they can customized the options available they believe will provide the desired protection their family.



Through www.kanetix.ca/term-life-insurance, a person shopping for life insurance can quickly get quotes without having to provide their name, phone number or email. This is a real advantage the kanetix life insurance quote service offers consumers because it means they can shop anonymously until they are ready to take the next step.



About kanetix

Launched in October 1999, kanetix is Canada's only national, online insurance marketplace. The kanetix insurance information and shopping service brings consumers and insurance companies together in a one-stop shopping environment. Each day, thousands of consumers visit the kanetix website to compare insurance quotes from a variety of Canadian insurance companies. Users can select the insurance quote of their choice and choose to complete the application for coverage online or purchase their policy over the phone.



In addition to the insurance marketplace, kanetix is the leading provider of online insurance quotation technology and develops online quotation systems and websites for some of Canada's leading insurance providers.



