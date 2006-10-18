International Gift Festival Held at Deep Run Mennonite Church East of Bucks County

Perkasie, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/18/2006 --The 19th annual Ten Thousand Villages International Gift Festival will be hosted by Deep Run Mennonite Church East on Thursday, October 19th through Saturday, October 21st 2006.



The Festival is open from 11AM to 9PM on Thursday and Friday. Saturday hours are 8 AM to 2 PM, including a pancake breakfast until 11 AM and a car wash until noon. Deep Run Mennonite Church East is located at 350 Kellers Church Road, Perkasie, PA 18944.



The Festival will feature beautiful gifts and home décor handcrafted by skilled artisans in 32 third world developing countries. Musical instruments, pottery, jewelry, baskets, toys, crèches and hand loomed textiles are just a few of the items featured in the sale. By holding this sale Deep Run East provides people in the Bucks County area a chance to help others feed, clothe and educate themselves and their families.



Admission is free to the Festival, credit cards will be accepted and there will be wheelchair accessibility. There will be lunch and snacks served daily, including: chili, chicken noodle soup, hot dogs, soft pretzels, cider, coffee, doughnuts, etc. Contribute donations to the Church’s youth group through a car wash and breakfast.



Ten Thousand Villages provides vital, fair income to Third World people by marketing their handicrafts and telling their stories in North America. Existing since 1946, Ten Thousand Villages is a nonprofit alternative trading organization (ATO) and a program of Mennonite Central Committee (MCC). Ten Thousand Villages has supported the work of literally tens of thousands of artisans in over 30 countries in Asia, Africa, Latin America and the Middle East, making them one the largest fair trade organizations in North America. Working with more than 100 artisan groups, the nonprofit purchases fine pieces from craftspeople with whom they have longstanding, nurturing relationships in turn helping to bring dignity to their lives.



Deep Run Mennonite Church East was founded in 1746. The Church is deeply rooted in New Testament faith, families, and the community. Deep Run East is a diverse congregation made up of all ages and occupations. The church seeks quality relationships with God in worship, with each other in caring, and with people in the community through welcoming hearts. Deep Run East’s mission embraces providing service to those in need and bringing people in contact with God.



For More Information Contact: Deep Run Mennonite Church East 350 Kellers Church Road, Perkasie PA 18944; Telephone (215) 766-8380; dre@deepruneast.org; www.deepruneast.org.

