ControlPath Names Growth Expert Christopher Poelma as New CEO

Denver, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/18/2006 --ControlPath Inc., a leading developer of Automated Compliance Management solutions, announced today that technology industry veteran Christopher Poelma is its new CEO.



Poelma, the former chairman, CEO, and president of Comprehensive Software Systems Inc. (CSS), a financial securities processing software company, assumed his new position at ControlPath on October 9. During a 20-year technology career, Poelma’s accomplishments include founding the first Application Service Provider (ASP), two Initial Public Offerings, leadership of $112 million in annual sales, driving $210 million in investment, and delivering technology solutions on four continents.



Poelma’s initial priorities for ControlPath include:



• Establishing ControlPath as the premiere brand for sophisticated organizations with complex regulatory requirements;

• Delivering the benefits of compliance automation to organizations nationwide by extending direct and indirect sales channels;

• Driving new thinking regarding compliance management best practices through the formation of new industry users groups;

• Easing compliance process pain through delivery of the industry’s first intuitive Automated Compliance Management solution; and

• Eliminating regulatory confusion through the ControlPath University for Automated Compliance Management.



ControlPath, developer of the compliance management solution of the same name, enables organizations to cost-effectively achieve and maintain regulatory compliance. The ControlPath Compliance Suite automates the compliance process, and allows organizations to leverage their compliance work efforts across multiple regulations (Sarbanes-Oxley, Gramm-Leach-Bliley, HIPAA, PCI, and FISMA), security standards (ISO17799), and internal policies and standards.



“Chris brings an established track record of success, both as a leader and as a technology visionary. His accomplishments include building sales and marketing efforts, creating and managing high-growth software firms, and closing significant venture capital investment,” said Scott Walker, Chairman of the Board, ControlPath. “His wide-ranging expertise will be exceptionally valuable to ControlPath as we continue to build our infrastructure and enhance our business.”



“ControlPath is an innovative technology startup that delivers tremendous ROI to enterprises wrestling with the cost of regulatory compliance,” said Poelma. “As companies strive to curtail some of their compliance spending, they will certainly look to automate their processes and ControlPath is in a great position to deliver the necessary solution.”



About ControlPath

ControlPath Inc., a leading developer of automated compliance management solutions, helps organizations transform their compliance programs across multiple regulations and standards through automation. The ControlPath Compliance Suite offers the most robust compliance workflow, most powerful organizational modeling capabilities and most comprehensive solution scope of any product in the market. Corporations in financial, manufacturing, retail and other industries rely on ControlPath to help develop more effective and less costly compliance programs and processes. Privately held ControlPath is headquartered in Englewood, CO. For more information, call 303-414-3635 or visit www.controlpath.com.

