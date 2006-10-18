The MastanMusic Hour Announces Release of Live Umka Performance As Free Podcast

Portland, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/18/2006 --Oct. 23 at www.mastanmusic.com The MastanMusic Hour podcast radio show plays host to some of the most interesting indie rockers in the world.



This week’s edition features Russian underground rock stars Umka. This is a rare acoustic based performance and interview conducted by hosts Jeremy Wilson (Dharma Bums/Pilot) and Sam Densmore (Frequency db/Silverhawk) from the Mastan Music Studios in Portland, Oregon.



The sound is familiar, the language is not. Song lyrics are performed in Russian, with translations provided between songs. It's interesting to hear Umkas take on good ol’ American Rock n Roll, sung in Russian. Guitarist and rock n roll visionary Boris Kanunnikov plays some mean blues riffs. When he plays the acoustic guitar, you’d almost think he grew up in the Mississippi delta. Anna Gerasimova sings powerfully.



The two harmonize together with the musical familiarity of a group that’s released over a dozen recordings in the past 8 years. Music is their life, and it’s obvious.



The connection between Umka and Jeremy Wilson is evident in the interview as they share a love for American beat poet Jack Kerouac. Jeremy was lead singer of the famed 90's underground band Dharma Bums. Coincidentally, Umkas Lead singer and PhD Anna Gerasimova recently translated Kerouacs "Dharma Bums" and "Big Sur" into Russian for recent publication there. She's the first to do so. She speaks eloquently about matters of beat culture and Kerouacs writing. Inspired by the lifestyle in the literature, Umka blazes an independent trail, making friends all over the world.

