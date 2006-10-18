LogoBee Helps New Website Dress Fashion-Goers for Success

Montreal, Quebec, Canada -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/18/2006 --Carol Amanda Wexler knew that she was onto something big when she decided to start up her web-based online service. The endless desire to keep up with changing styles and have a new item for each big event has always placed unnecessary stress on people’s wardrobes and budgets. That’s why Wexler started Borrowed Bling.com, a membership service that allows customers to ‘borrow’ high-priced items and jewelry at a fraction of the cost of purchasing them.



What was needed for the service to really catch on was an eye-catching, easy to use website, and a logo design with a memorable look. For this purpose, LogoBee.com was contracted for the branding initiatives of the site. Because the service was conceptualized to be web-based from the start, the doors were wide open in terms of design possibilities. This meant that traditional rules of effective logo design such as ‘simplicity’ and ‘minimalism’ could be overlooked for this particular project.



The resulting logo is an illustrative design that features a caricature rendering of the owner of the company herself, Carol Wexler. The caricature sports the latest ‘bling’, such as earrings and a necklace, and has come to be known as “Miss Bling”. When this glamorous illustration was added to Wexler’s design for the text portion of the logo, the result captured the exact look that Borrowed Bling was trying to achieve; A look that reflected the big lights and neon signs that shine at all of the Hollywood hot spots where the most glamorous celebrities can be found. “The logo is a real attention-getter,” said Wexler. “It helps gives the site a glamorous, movie star feel, which really enhances the overall experience.”



The final logo design has been seamlessly integrated into the theme of the website. “Miss Bling” has become the identifying mascot for the company, and she can be seen in a variety of situations throughout the website, including shopping on Rodeo Drive sporting an elegant handbag, attending a glamorous award show in an evening gown and dripping in “bling”, etc. The site itself is stylish and functional. Members and visitors can browse through ‘closets’ to see the latest available jewelry and accessories, check items out, and have them delivered to their door.



Borrowed Bling was officially launched in March 2006 and has been generating a tremendous amount of media interest The company has appeared in magazines such as Marie Claire and Flair, and has also been spotlighted in the style section of the “New York Times” newspaper. Most recently, the NBC ‘Today in New York’ morning news show did a segment on this innovative new company. They have also been enjoying steady growth rates, generating over 4,500 new visitors to their site every month. Wexler has catered to high-profile stars over the past 8 years, who have become tired of shelling out big bucks for “obligatory bling”. “Many TV shows and stars use our high end ‘television jewelry’ to give the illusion of real gems. This is a common practice in Hollywood to save on cost and add more variety,” Wexler states. Now, for the first time in history, this privilege is being extended to all women by simply logging onto www.BorrowedBling.com and becoming a member for as low as $29.95. Membership allows you to borrow the jewelry and accessories for free, with a small shipping charge each time your requested pieces are sent to you, which can be as often as you like.



About BorrowedBling.com:

BorrowedBling is the first jewelry company in the United States to extend the "borrowing privileges" beyond the world of Hollywood and high-powered socialites. This innovative company allows any woman to not only buy, but also borrow, the finest "television jewels" and fashion accessories for a small monthly membership fee, starting as low as $29.95. Now getting that "red carpet, movie star" look can be yours with the touch of a few keystrokes. This site is being called "a shopping fantasy come true" by its loyal users.



About LogoBee.com:

LogoBee is a leading creator of high-quality logo design and corporate identity packages for all types of businesses. Brochure and stationery design services also available. For more information please their website at http://www.logobee.com

