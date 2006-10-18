LanTech Communications X-Ring™ Auto-Recovery Feature Helps Secure Network Connections

San Jose, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/18/2006 --LanTech Communications, the premier provider of networking solutions, today announced that their X-Ring™ auto-recovery feature is now a standard management feature on all Industrial Ethernet products. LanTech has also added the feature to two recently released standard Ethernet switches.



Based on the Spanning Tree Protocol, the X-Ring™ protocol will allow for auto-recovery from network connection failures in less than 300 milliseconds. The X-Ring™ protocol also incorporates both Coupling Ring and Dual Homing. When more than one X-Ring™ group is set up in a network, the Coupling Ring function ensures redundancy in the transmissions between the two ring groups. To ensure no connection loss between the ring groups and the upper level switches, Dual Homing can be enabled in the switches to allow for hot standby links to the upper level switch.



"We install high capacity point-to-point wireless Ethernet bridges for our oil and gas, banking and medical clients. Many of these systems are mission critical and must deliver 99.999% uptime or better. The Lantech X-Ring technology allows us to easily implement redundant systems and fault-tolerant rings with confidence in knowing that fail-over switching will be near instantaneous" says Jim Johnston, President of JTS Wireless, an Authorized LanTech Reseller Partner.



The X-Ring™ feature is available in all managed Industrial Ethernet products. It is also available on the FE-8F1GBTM, an 8-port 10/100 with 1 combo 10/100/1000/SFP port Layer 2 Managed switch, as well as the GE-8F1GBTM, an 8-port 10/100/1000 with 1 combo 10/100/1000/SFP port Layer 2 Managed switch. These products are available now through LanTech Communications. For more information please visit us at www.lantechcom.com or call 1-866-9LANTECH.



About LanTech Communications



LanTech Communications is a professional supplier of communications equipment and services. The company provides a comprehensive portfolio of flexible and affordable networking solutions that allow customers to complete their networks the way they need them today. LanTech Communications is headquartered in San Jose, California. For more information about LanTech Communications and its products, visit www.lantechcom.com or call 408-578-7870.

