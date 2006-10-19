Effective Reporting Component for BI Applications.

Barnaul, Altai, Russia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/19/2006 --Present–day companies in increasing frequency are challenged to develop an effective enterprise-grade reporting system. When designing such system developers experience the following problems:



• Processing of large body of historical data to determine trends of company development.

• Unified reports appearance according to corporate standards

• Effective data visualization to highlight relevant information

• Timely reports delivery



Report Sharp-Shooter by Perpetuum Software LLC represents a complex solution designed to help developers solve these and many other problems.



This component is fully compatible with Microsoft .NET Framework and contains only managed code. It is equally efficient for creating both Windows and Web Forms applications.



The problem of processing large body of data can be easily solved by the built-in PivotTable component which allows presenting data in the form of pivot tables. Using all advantages of OLAP technology, you will be able to build cross tables by the specified criteria, integrate them into a report, and, as a result, to conduct thorough analysis of the provided information.



The ability to graphically present and visualize data is successfully implemented in the Report Sharp-Shooter built-in charting component. Moreover, product integration with Instrumentation ModelKit makes it possible to visually present data as various gauges or indicators. Your reports will look even more professional.



The design of numerous reports with a unified layout will not take much time. Master Report concept considerably reduces time required for this operation. Just create a common appearance form once and use it as a template in further reports design.



Convenient report Wizard makes working with Report Sharp-Shooter even more easy and intuitive. Just a few mouse clicks, and the report is generated. No need to waste your precious time to develop reports programmatically.



The opportunity to export reports to most popular formats (HTML, PDF, Word, Excel, RTF, Gif, etc) implies various ways of reports delivery: Internet, E-mail, and Intranet. Reports can be printed at any time even without being exported. So, just-in-time delivery of reports is guaranteed.



Applications, created with Report Sharp-Shooter, meet end users requirements due to the convenient designer which can be used to design reports, edit them as well as to modify final documents.



Perpetuum Software LLC pursues a very flexible licensing policy that enables customers to find optimal balance between available investments and required functionality with the prospect of the increase of production capacities as and when needed. Moreover, we offer a free but limited product version, Report Sharp-Shooter Express that is an ideal solution for independent developers and small-size companies.



More detailed information on Report Sharp-Shooter is available on the product page.

http://www.perpetuumsoft.com/Product.aspx?lang=en&pid=21



About Company:

Perpetuum Software specializes in development of high-quality .NET and ASP.NET software components compatible with MS Visual Studio .NET, C# Builder, Delphi .NET and other IDEs supporting .NET Framework. Such use-proven components as Report Sharp-Shooter, Instrumentation ModelKit, OLAP ModelKit, Chart ModelKit and other .NET components by Perpetuum Software are already well known on the software development market and are used by developers in more than 50 countries.

