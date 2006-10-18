First Youtube Book Announced - Released as Ebook

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/18/2006 --The YouTube Moviemaking Handbook was just released, the first-ever full-length-book about making movies for the revolutionary video sharing service. Bill Dyszel, author of 18 titles in the popular For Dummies series including Microsoft Outlook for Dummies, created the book out of a belief that the YouTube phenomenon represents a watershed in the history of communications and entertainment. “The people who used to watch Saturday Night Live religiously now check out YouTube just as faithfully,” he says. “SNL spawned numerous multimillion-dollar entertainment brands such as Austin Powers, The Blues Brothers, Wayne’s World and others. It’s every bit as likely that some of the cultural icons of the future are getting their start on YouTube today.”



The book’s release is as innovative as YouTube itself: An electronic version is available immediately. Purchasers will receive regular emailed updates of the ebook until the print version becomes available in early 2007. “That way,” the author says, “you’ll have all the advantages of the printed book weeks or months in advance.”



The electronic book is available immediately at www.youtubemoviemaking.com. The author is available for quotes and on-air interviews.



Contact: Bill Dyszel, (347)328-1748 email Press (at) youtubemoviemaking.com.

