Longfine Software Releases New Easy Screen Capture Version 2.0

Bradenton, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/18/2006 --Longfine software (www.Longfine.com) has announced the launch of the latest version of their Easy Screen Capture software. Version 2.0 offers a variety of new performance-enhancing features such as supporting scrollable screen captures, allowing users to save an image of an entire Web page regardless of length. Easy Screen Capture Version 2.0 was released on October 8th, and Longfine is offering a free trial of the software on their website.



Easy Screen Capture Version 2.0 is an easy to use, full-featured screen capture solution, which allows users to capture and save any part of their computer screen from their desktop, including scrollable windows and select regions of the screenshot in various shapes. With the latest version of the software, users can edit captured images with annotations, arrows, and more to make it an all-in-one screenshot saving and editing solution to ease the creation of tutorials and other documents.



The following are some of the highlighted features new to version 2.0:



1. Capture a full screen, active window, or scrolling windows such as entire web pages.

2. Capture selected regions in rectangle, round, or elliptical shapes.

3. Capture some DirectX games and movies.

4. Add annotations, and edit captured images without separate editing software.

5. Track capture history and auto-saves captured images.



Longfine designed the new release while maintaining their commitment to excellence and ease of usability with efforts to make a better stand-alone solution for users, without the need to use separate photo- or image-editing software or other tools. The company is offering Version 2.0 for download with several licensing options including full and upgrade licenses, as well as a three-tier business/corporate license structure. Longfine is also offering a free trial version of the new software at www.Longfine.com.



About Longfine Software



Longfine Software is a Florida-based software developer, whose software packages include the new Easy Screen Capture Version 2.0 - a program originally launched in 2001 and upgraded to Version 2.0 in October 2006, after having more than 5000 licenses sold. The company is also the creator of the Easy Screen Recorder software.



For additional information on Longfine Software's newly released Easy Screen Capture Version 2.0, please visit www.Longfine.com

