YouCanGetMe Announce Totally Mobile Dating

Edinburgh, Scotland, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/18/2006 --One of the most progressive internet dating sites in the UK YouCanGetMe.com has announced yet another new solution to its members with the launch of their totally mobile dating site which can be accessed from any wap-enabled mobile phone.



The new mobile dating site, which can be seen by keying www.youcangetme.com into your mobile phone browser, is linked to the internet dating web site, and can therefore be used by existing members who will simply login using their current details.



For guests who do not have an existing dating membership at www.youcangetme.com they can easily register using their mobile phone or at the website and then use these login details for both the online dating and mobile phone dating services.



The interface at YouCanGetMe.com's mobile dating site is simple, fast and effective. Speed has been taken into account when developing the interface as it was crucial that a user's normal internet experience was not compromised when using the dating service on a mobile device where they do not have the benefit of a broadband connection.



YouCanGetMe’s move into WAP is supported by the Mobi-Date software platform, developed by IDE Mobile. Peter Ellen, Managing Director of parent company IDE Group, says “We have several years experience in web based community solutions so the logical move was to apply this expertise in mobile. We were delighted that YouCanGetMe selected our Mobi-date platform for their launch. We have a number of exciting new features coming to market this autumn. The age of the mobile community is upon us and, with the ubiquity of WAP enabled handsets, they could soon surpass web blogging and forums as means of social networking.”



Sean Wood, Marketing Manager at EasyDate Ltd, the parent company of YouCanGetMe.com said "Our objective was to replicate the experience that our members and guests have when using our internet dating site and we feel we have achieved this and more. Through our partnership with IDE Mobile we have integrated a stunning feature for our members which will give them yet another way to meet people at their own pace and in their own geographic location.”



The wap site has the ability to take secure credit and debit card payments for members looking to use advanced features as well as the option to pay for such features on their phone bill. When a customer chooses one of the paid subscription packages, they are presented with the option to pay via credit/debit card or on their phone bill. They simply proceed with their chosen method and pay the amount needed to cover the price of the service.



EasyDate Ltd have an impressive roadmap set out for their internet dating sites which includes the integration of a mobile blogging tool and anonymous mobile calling feature, all due for release before the end of the year.



About EasyDate Ltd

Easydate Ltd are an Edinburgh-based online dating agency with a network of dating sites including the well known http://www.datetheUK.com [www.datetheuk.com] and http://www.myukdate.com [myukdate.com]. The company's flagship site, http://www.datetheUK.com [www.datetheuk.com] was launched initially in 2002 and has built up an impressive membership of almost 1 million UK singles.



About IDE Group Ltd

IDE Group is a digital media solutions and marketing company with international operations and a global client base. With vast experience in all aspects of digital entertainment and a proven track record of rapid solutions delivery, the company have built an impressive client base and have expanded their portfolio to include mobile dating solutions and mobile marketing technologies.



