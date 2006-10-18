Nationally Recognized Mortgage Broker Tyler Ford Joins Charter Finding

Tucson, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/18/2006 --Tyler Ford, a nationally recognized loan originator and mortgage broker with an average yearly volume of nearly $60,000,000, announced today that he and his team have moved to Charter Funding, subsidiary of Arizona-based First Magnus Financial Corporation.



Ford, 38, has received national attention in the past several years for his high-ranking performance and innovative loan acquisition and management strategies. In 2005, he was named May “Superstar of the Month” by Mortgage Originator Magazine and was also featured in California’s BrokerBanker magazine for developing his unique EyeOnMyLoan service.



“There’s no question that we are in a highly competitive and often challenging industry,” said Ford. “But by coupling motivation and innovation, we have been able to beat the competition and rank as one of the highest performing mortgage teams in the nation. We are definitely very proud of that.”



Previously working with Long Reality Companies, a subsidiary of Home Services of America, Inc., Ford and his team were named the top producing mortgage office in the nation for the years 2004, 2005 and 2006. Ford hopes the move to Charter Funding will create additional opportunities for growth.



“Perhaps the most exciting element of this move for me is the ability to expand the scope and reach of our business in unique ways that our competitors simply cannot match. From value-added services and new mortgage tools, the theme of the next few years will certainly be business development,” said Ford.



Ford is joined at Charter Funding by his business partner Doug Olson, who will manage existing Charter Funding branches in the state of Arizona.



To learn more about Tyler Ford and his team, please visit http://www.tucsonmortgages.com.



To learn more about Ford’s enterprising EyeOnMyLoan service, https://www.eyeonmyloan.com.

