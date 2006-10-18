ADS Tech's New Instant FM Music Delivers Automated FM and Web Radio Recording and Expanded Playback Options

Cerritos, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/18/2006 --ADS Tech www.adstech.com, announced today Instant FM Music™, the next generation in consumer FM and Web radio recording devices. A complete USB hardware/software solution, Instant FM Music not only finds and records the user's favorite songs, podcasts and sporting events automatically, it separates and identifies the songs for easy playback. As the latest addition to ADS Tech's iPod® / MP3 / Mobile Player Accessories product category, the device creates iPod, MP3 or other portable media player- ready audio files. With a street price of less than $40, the Tivo-like device provides Windows® XP users with a substantial savings over paying satellite subscription fees.



Measuring only 3.25 inches, Instant FM Music builds on the proven technologies incorporated in ADS Tech's highly rated Instant Music™ analog-to-digital audio converter and includes the company's innovative Instant Radio™ software. Unique to Instant Radio is ADS Tech's patented Radio Data Reception System (RDS) capture technology (US Patent #5790958). This technology combines with the software's other tools to enable consumers to easily tune across the entire FM band, record live broadcasts and view displays of RDS/RBDS data such as station call letters, radio text and more on their PC monitor.



By including both Instant Radio and Snaptune One™ software, users can tune to their favorite local FM or Web radio stations, sit back and watch as Instant FM Music finds and records a single song or schedules the automatic recording of a station's entire playlist.



Snaptune One provides users with a detailed list of all the programs it was asked to record and, after a short 'learning period', it also highlights the individual songs that were played during those programs. With the software's Tivo-like capabilities, users can pause or rewind live radio, go back an entire week or longer to listen to any song again, learn more about it, or go online to purchase a download or CD containing the song. The software also features unique indexing technology that enables users to view a playlist with individual songs, interviews, live sessions, news stories or talk segments.



According to research conducted by Arbitron, radio reaches 94 percent of all consumers in the US every week, traveling with them to work, home, in their car, wherever they go. Of this group, listening time averaged more than 20 hours a week. Like television, however, more and more consumers want to control what they listen to and when.



"With Instant FM Music, consumers can select any of their local FM radio stations or Web radio broadcasts from anywhere in the world," said Bill Baxter, President of Snaptune Inc. "By including Snaptune One with this incredibly inexpensive and easy-to-use product, ADS enables consumers to capture their favorite songs, new music in their preferred genre, or complete selections from their favorite artists. Coupled with the ability to transfer their selections to a mobile player, consumers can enjoy their recordings whenever and wherever they want."



"Best of all, they can do it without having to buy special equipment or pay subscription fees," Mike McCoy, ADS Tech President noted. "Satellite radio equipment costs can range from $49 to hundreds of dollars and then there are monthly fees of $10-$13; but with Instant FM Music, consumers have more features, more benefits and no fees."



Pricing, Availability

Instant FM Music is available from leading video dealers, e-tailers and distributors with a street price of US$39.99. A complete hardware/software solution, the USB 2.0 audio capture solution is compatible with Windows XP and is Windows Vista-ready Equipped with a retractable FM antenna, the external device comes with a USB extension cable, a CD containing Snaptune One and Instant Radio software as well as carrying pouch.



ADS Tech also offers accessories for Instant FM Music, including a high-quality antenna and a six-foot USB extension cable. Connectors are also available that enable users to connect Instant FM Music to their own antenna or PAL. Information on the Instant FM Music accessories is available at ADS Tech's web site, www.adstech.com.



About Snaptune Inc.

Snaptune Inc. is a privately-held, Bellevue, WA corporation specializing in audio content solutions. For more information contact: Snaptune Inc., press@snaptune.com, 425-765-7770.



About ADS Technologies

ADS Technologies is a world leader in Universal Serial Bus and IEEE-1394/FireWire solutions. Since 1992, the company has introduced high-quality multimedia, networking and presentation products at consumer-friendly prices. ADS Tech pioneered the consumer video editing industry with several USB MPEG-2 conversion devices designed to make archiving video to DVD easy and affordable. Going even one step further, ADS Tech not only enables customers to capture their video content, but also take their video, television and music to go anywhere whether on DVD, CD, or portable video players.



ADS Technologies' products are distributed by Ingram Micro in the United States, Canada and Europe. ADS Technologies' products are available in nearly 3,000 consumer electronic and computer retail stores and through OEM private label customers around the world who market ADS Technologies products under their own brand name. ADS Germany, Central Europe can be reached at Phone: +49 (0) 8106 356 311, Fax: +49 (0) 8106 308 663. ADS France, Southern Europe can be reached at Tel: 04 43 90 19 20, Fax: 01 46 58 67 06. For more information, visit www.adstech.com or call 800.888.5244.



ADS Tech respects the rights of copyright owners and asks that its customers do the same.

