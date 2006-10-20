Worldwide Industrial Marketplace Launches New Material Handling Equipment Directory

Westborough, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/20/2006 --Worldwide Industrial Marketplace, a division of the industrial buying guide publisher Donald LaBelle Associates, a Boston based enterprise, announced today the launch of its new material handling equipment directory for industrial buyers across the globe.



The directory which is now available on the company's Web site, includes offerings from manufacturers, distributors, exporters and dealers of new and used material handling equipment for shipping, warehousing, recycling, assembling, waste handling, packaging, storage, shelving, conveying and other material handling applications.



Manufacturers and suppliers featured in the directory serve markets primarily in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, India, China, South Africa, Italy, Germany and other European Union countries.



The material handling equipment offerings available on the site include forklifts, hydraulic dumpers, funnels, crates, boxes, hoppers, drum handling equipment, dry bulk systems, hazardous handling containers, monorail systems, silos, carousels, shipping, cargo handling, booms and oil spill containment equipment.



Including bins, metal drums, dumpers, barrels, loading systems, coil reels, feeders, bulk loaders and unloaders, feed systems, conveyors, blocks, containers, rigging equipment, storage cylinders, forktrucks, cables and bulk material handling equipment.



The directory is located online at, http://www.WorldwideIndustrialMarketplace.com/directory/material_handling_equipment.html



According to the company's Business Manager, Frank Wallace, the directory will soon include additional material handling equipment such as vibratory equipment, identification systems, plastic and wooden pallets, reels, spoolers, collators, depalletizers, caster and wheels, totes, cranes, inventory control systems, integrators and automated rail systems.



"The companies we have listed in the directory offer a wide range of new and pre-owned material handling equipment," says Wallace. We have a team of editors that specialize in finding and approving reputable manufacturers and suppliers to include in the directory.



He added, "Years of research and financial investment have resulted in a publication that helps cost-disciplined industrial buyers source quickly and effectively for material handling equipment and supplies in either domestic or international markets. I'm proud of our team for their hard work and dedication to the publication."



About Worldwide Industrial Marketplace



The Worldwide Industrial Marketplace, established in 2003, is an international directory of manufacturers, exporters, distributors and suppliers offering an extensive selection of industrial supplies, equipment and machinery. Qualified companies are welcome to submit a listing at, http://www.WorldwideIndustrialMarketplace.com/freelisting.html

