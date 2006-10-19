London Chamber of Commerce Choose iNews and MIG’s E-msg Email Platform

Cheshire, England, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/19/2006 --After an initial trial of email Newsletters, the London Chamber of Commerce has taken the licence to use the e-Msg email platform and its web based iNews solution. The iNews solution has been developed by the Marketing Innovation Group as part of their ‘Intelligent Marketing®’ tool kit designed to help marketing and non-marketing people easily and effectively develop the value of their customers via the web.



The iNews solution is a dynamic web based tool that allows users to build multiple newsletters and target segmented groups within a customer database. The solution provides an intuitive on-line control panel to enable an editor to quickly write or reproduce articles, incorporate images and manage distribution in real time. The newsletters are then published to the web and distributed via the e-Msg platform also via a web based interface. Both iNews and e-Msg provide full reporting including open rates, click thru’s to the articles and templated links held within the newsletters and the all important viral stats from the send to friends function.



Commenting on the decision to choose iNews Clare Denham at the London Chamber of Commerce said “We have been sending our own monthly newsletters, policy surveys and event mailings via email for some time and the business case is proven. We have been looking for a solution to make this easier for us and enable us to send out volume emails at a moment’s notice. iNews gives us everything we wanted and more with access to reports and readership statistics”.



Rob Bielby, Director of the Marketing Innovation Group says “We have advocated email as a far better means of communicating with customers and prospects for years and we have seen the immense value of using a newsletter as a great way of influencing opinion and building sales ourselves. It was an obvious tool to build and use. We are delighted the LCC has chosen us and there are a number of other Chambers and business to business organisations in particular who are talking to us about the platform. Notably, we also have retailers wanting to use this tool to communicate with their staff!”



e-MSG acquired the iNews solution as part of a deal concluded earlier this year where the Marketing Innovation Group extended its shareholding of e-MSG Ltd. The e-MSG platform ranks in the top five UK based email solutions and includes some of the UK’s top mail order businesses as its customers.



