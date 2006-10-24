Watching Reputation at Severn Trent

Middlesex, England, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/24/2006 --Solcara PressBureau is a sophisticated media management system that enables press officers at Severn Trent Water to associate and categorise the vital information they distribute and receive on a daily basis.



It helps them manage media enquiries by connecting them to issues, contacts and associated documents, producing a three dimensional overview of events.



Able to report on this and monitor media coverage ensures Severn Trent Water’s communications team has all the information they need to maintain consistency thus enhancing their corporate reputation.



Severn Trent water is part of Severn Trent Plc, a FTSE 100 company, generating revenues of £2.081 billion and employing more than 15,000 people across the UK, US and the rest of Europe.



Firmly embedded in Severn Trent’s corporate strategy is a commitment to corporate responsibility, particularly health and safety, environmental performance and sound financial management.



In such a large organisation, managing media contact is vital. Jo Smith, External Communications Manager at Severn Trent Water said, “Solcara has improved the way we track media calls, making it much quicker and easier to share information and provide consistent, accurate messages with colleagues and the press. Team members working remotely can see the current status of calls and incidents as they progress, which is invaluable when incidents need someone to be on site, rather than in the office. The ability to react quickly and accurately is invaluable.”



Charlie O’Rourke, Sales Director for Solcara remarked: “As reputation management becomes more vital to organisations nationwide, more and more communication experts turn to Solcara PressBureau to improve their responsiveness to questions from the media, shareholders and other stakeholders. We are thrilled PressBureau has become an essential cog in Severn Trent’s communications armoury, and look forward to working more closely with the team to ensure PressBureau continues to add value and automate hitherto manual processes.”



