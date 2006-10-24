KL Soft Announces AutoPlay Express 4.2

Vancouver, BC, Canada -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/20/2006 --KL Soft announced version 4.2 of its all-inclusive WYSIWYG autoplay disc creation software - AutoPlay Express! AutoPlay Express is a powerful yet extremely easy-to-use tool for visual creation of various menus, presentations and shells which appear automatically when a CD or DVD disc gets inserted into the drive. AutoPlay Express provides users with visual tools for creating multimedia-rich AutoPlay menus ranging in complexity from simple home video front ends to industry-standard business CD/DVD presentations enhanced with web pages and accompanied by sound effects, voice narrations, live digital video and flash content. Unlike other similar products available on the market, AutoPlay Express provides powerful publishing features that allows users to publish the final autoplay disc without referring to any other third party software.



AutoPlay Express 4.2 is intended for a broad range of consumers interested in creating multimedia-rich CD and DVD discs that make great first impressions and provide disc users with a flexible and convenient interface to the disc contents. AutoPlay Express utilizes an event-driven object-model to allow for the creation of flexible autoplay menus capable of incorporating text, graphics and even a built-in web browser object so that the CD/DVD user can access a web site or HTML pages contained on the disc directly from the CD menu! The AutoPlay Express slide show feature enables the disc user to view images or photo collections stored on the disc. The latest version of the software even allows users to integrate digital video and flash animations right in the autoplay menu frame!



"Creating state-of-the-art autoplay menus was previously the privilege of rather large companies that could have utilized programmers', designers' and sound artists' talents to achieve this level of quality," - said Sergey Shevchenko, the president of KL Soft. "And even in such a case the development took a pretty long time. However, today we offer a chance for anyone who knows how to move a mouse, to produce professional looking and appealing autoplay discs. The What You See Is What You Get (WYSIWYG) principle behind our software makes such tasks a snap!"



According to Mr. Shevchenko, "KL Soft learned a lot from feedback on previous versions and did its very best to add even more multimedia capabilities to AutoPlay Express and further improve the autoplay discs publishing process".



About KL Soft



The KL Soft was founded by software developer Sergey Shevchenko in September 2000. Nowadays KL Soft is a successful software development company featuring a dedicated team of professional and high skilled software developers. KL Soft specializes in software solutions development in different fields of the Information Technologies. The company creates end-user applications and web sites, provides analysis and consulting, as well as custom software development.



For more information, contact KL Soft at www.kl-soft.com

