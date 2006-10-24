EMC Documentum Grants the Highest Partner Status to Reksoft

St.Petersburg, Russia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/24/2006 --Reksoft, the software outsourcing vendor with a primary resource base in St. Petersburg, Russia, announced that it achieved the highest partner status of EMC Documentum - Velocity2 Content Management Program Premier Partner.



Reksoft has been a Documentum partner since 2001. In the last five years, Reksoft has built up the largest competence center for Documentum technologies in Russia, and has completed over a dozen of enterprise-scale projects. A number of software packages based on the Documentum platform were developed by Reksoft with modules for managing HR, banking business processes, GMP, as well as for contract management and archiving.



The clients that have selected Reksoft as their systems integration partner for the implementation of the Documentum platform are well-known Russian and International enterprises. Among them are such leaders as MTT, Nomos Bank, Petersburg Transit Telecom, Peterstar, Philip Morris, Sibneft, UralSvyazInform, and UTK.



About Reksoft (http://www.reksoft.com):

Since 1991 Reksoft provides offshore software development services with a key focus on Telecommunications, Hospitality & Travel, and Financial Services sectors. Reksoft has been delivering software outsourcing solutions for the past 15 years, winning a loyal customer base of such leading enterprises as Aastra Telecom, Dirol Cadbury, First Hop, Frankotyp-Postalia, Fujitsu Siemens Computers, Philip Morris, ProSieben, Saxo Bank, Siemens Switzerland, SoftBrands Hospitality, Swisscom Mobile, T-Systems and UPM. Currently the company counts 300+ employees and has completed the FY2005 with $ 9 mln. in revenue. In Russia Reksoft expands its services offering system integration and IT consulting services for information lifecycle management and enterprise resource planning systems.

