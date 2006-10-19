IDAutomation Updates ActiveX Component to support USPS OneCode

Tampa, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/20/2006 --IDAutomation.com, Inc. announces the update of their Barcode ActiveX product to support USPS OneCode. USPS OneCode (also known as the 4-State Customer Barcode, OneCode Solution Barcode and USPS4CB) is a height-modulated bar-code designed for use in high speed, automated, mail sorting machines that allow both PLANET and POSTNET information to be combined into a single symbol.



The IDAutomation ActiveX Control is commonly used to create barcodes in Microsoft Access, Visual Basic, FrontPage, Internet Explorer and C++. The control is a single advanced DLL created in C++ ATL that performs very fast and has no dependencies. The download includes a signed DLL and CAB file as well as examples for Excel, Access, Internet Explorer, VB 6 and an Image Generator example. Visual Basic source code for the image generator is also provided.



Prices start at $199 for a single user license. A royalty free developer license, which allows redistribution, costs $790. A fully functional evaluation version of the product is available for download at the IDAutomation.com website:

http://www.idautomation.com/activex/



