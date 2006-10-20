Minnesota Artist Helping Wildlife Through Art

Hastings, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/20/2006 --Bonnie Latham's watercolor rendering of a canvasback has been selected as the 2007 Minnesota Ducks Unlimited Sponsor Print Artist of the Year. Her artwork will be reproduced as a limited edition print and distributed to 2007 sponsor members of the Minnesota Ducks Unlimited.



Ducks Unlimited (ducks.org) was founded in 1937 with a primary mission of habitat conservation. Today, DU has conserved over 11,000,000 acres of valuable wildlife habitat in North America. “I am pleased to be a part of a program like this.” says artist, Bonnie Latham, “I am hopeful that this piece will generate more funds for Ducks Unlimited, helping them raise funds to help restore wetlands for ducks and other wildlife.” She adds, “The cause (of conservation) is very important to me.”



Bonnie Latham's artwork will complete the series of sponsor prints by the Latham family. Bonnie's mother, Karen Latham, was the 2005 MN Artist of the Year with her piece “Blue Bills” and her sister, Rebecca Latham, was featured as the 2006 Minnesota Artist of the Year for her painting “Afternoon Light – Canada Goose”.



Bonnie Latham is an internationally known wildlife artist specializing in watercolor. Her artwork was selected for the 2000 Federal Junior Duck Stamp and has been exhibited in the Smithsonian Institution as well as numerous galleries and exhibitions around the world. She is a member of numerous respected wildlife art societies in the United States and Europe. Bonnie has a deep concern for wildlife and the environment. Through her work, she has generated thousands of dollars for the conservation and rehabilitation of wild animals and habitats.



